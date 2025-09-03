Green Check Launches Managed Services to Accelerate Growth for Financial Institutions Operating in High-Risk Industries

BONITA SPRINGS, FL, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Check , the trusted infrastructure powering compliant commerce in high-risk industries, today announced the launch of Green Check Managed Services, a new included solution for Green check clients designed to help financial institutions (FIs) scale their cannabis banking programs faster, without stretching internal resources.

This offering allows banks and credit unions to expand and accelerate growth opportunities while staying fully in control. Green Check provides the expert personnel, proven processes, and integrated platform to run the day-to-day compliance operations behind the scenes, ensuring seamless, scalable, and compliant program expansion.

“Fast-growing programs can often run into roadblocks due to competing priorities or overextended teams,” said Kevin Hart, CEO of Green Check. “Managed Services removes that friction. Institutions don’t need to hire a new team to grow their programs, they really just need the right partner. That’s where Green Check comes in.”

With Managed Services, financial institutions gain access to:

Onboarding and due diligence for cannabis-related businesses (CRBs)

Integrated ideal-prospect matching to find and attract new businesses

Enhanced ongoing monitoring and risk rating

SAR drafting (initial and ongoing)

Integrated Portfolio Management for end-to-end program visibility

"Green Check’s managed services team has been a game changer for United Prairie Bank,” said Shelly Doll, COO of United Prairie Bank. “Their cannabis banking experts stepped in with hands-on support that kept us confident and compliant. They now handle the daily license monitoring and even reach out directly to our clients, giving our team the full support we need. We look forward to continuing to leverage Green Check’s managed services team to support our compliance team, allowing our program to grow and scale without needing to add additional headcount.”

Managed Services is the first in a series of strategic offerings from Green Check that are now available, aimed at helping FIs grow profitably and sustainably in high-risk verticals, including advanced portfolio insights to identify new customer opportunities and manage scale.

Green Check currently supports more than 180 financial institutions and manages more than $1B in monthly cannabis-related deposits. With operations spanning 38 states, Green Check’s Managed Services team brings decades of banking and regulatory expertise to its partners.

“Other providers talk about helping banks grow. We actually do it, without extra fees or limitations" said Hart. “This launch is our extension to that ongoing commitment to our customers.”

To learn more about Green Check Managed Services, visit www.greencheckverified.com .

About Green Check

Green Check is the trusted infrastructure powering compliant, scalable commerce in the cannabis industry. Founded by leaders in technology, banking, and regulation, Green Check connects more than 180 financial institutions with over 14,000 cannabis-related businesses across 38 states. Our platform combines expert-backed compliance tools, market connectivity and real-time insights to help high-risk businesses and financial institutions grow with confidence.

Green Check has been recognized by Forbes, CNBC and American Banker for its innovation, leadership and workplace culture and was recently named “Best RegTech” by the FinTech Breakthrough Awards.