M4Markets Aligns with Centroid to Deliver Top-Grade Liquidity to Clients

Victoria, Seychelles, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M4Markets, a multi-regulated global broker known for its competitive spreads and fast execution, has announced a strategic partnership with Centroid Solutions. Through this collaboration, M4Markets has integrated Centroid Bridge, an institutional-grade liquidity management and order execution engine, into its trading operations. This integration has enhanced market access for M4Markets’ clients, delivering deeper liquidity, faster execution, and stable pricing across multiple asset classes. It reflects a shared vision between both companies to combine advanced technology with strong operational performance for traders worldwide.

Commenting on the development, Oscar Asly, CEO of M4Markets, said, “Liquidity and execution quality are two pillars that define a trader’s experience. We have always prioritized providing our clients with consistent, reliable, and competitive trading conditions. Centroid Bridge gives us a highly efficient and centralized solution to manage connectivity with multiple liquidity providers, monitor execution quality, and maintain pricing stability. This partnership allows us to strengthen these pillars further and create a trading environment that delivers measurable benefits to our clients.”

Highlighting the importance of this strategic alliance, Cristian Vlasceanu, CEO of Centroid Solutions, shared his thoughts, “Partnering with M4Markets is exciting for us and it allows us to share our vision and goals of delivering top-tier trading conditions for their traders. This partnership perfectly aligns with our technology and mission, and we are confident it will further elevate the exceptional trading environment and experience M4Markets provides to its clients. We have been expanding our teams and intensifying our efforts to continuously enhance every aspect of our solutions, ensuring that all our clients benefit from innovative technology, institutional-grade infrastructure, exceptional technical support, and the ability to seamlessly grow their businesses.”

A Partnership Focused on Precision and Market Depth

Centroid Solutions is recognized for building reliable institutional connectivity systems that support brokers in handling high volumes of trading activity with precision. The Centroid Bridge platform connects to over 300 multi-asset liquidity venues and offers advanced features such as liquidity aggregation, flexible execution routing, risk management tools, and comprehensive reporting capabilities. Hosting infrastructure in key financial data centers in London, New York, Singapore and Tokyo ensures low-latency market access. M4Markets complements this technology with its own strengths: raw spreads from 0.0 pips, average execution speeds of 30 milliseconds, a minimum deposit of $5, and multi-jurisdictional regulation from the FSA, CySEC, and DFSA. The amalgamation of these capabilities gives traders access to a more refined and efficient execution process.

“The Centroid Bridge platform equips us with greater flexibility in how we manage and distribute liquidity,” Asly added, “This means we can accommodate a wider range of trading styles and account types without compromising execution quality. Traders will benefit from improved order routing, higher fill rates, and a stable trading environment even during high-impact market events. The aim is to ensure that every order is handled with the same level of precision and care, regardless of size or market conditions.”

About M4Markets

M4Markets is an award-winning, multi-regulated broker offering CFD trading across forex, indices, commodities, shares, and cryptocurrencies. The broker provides access to the MT4 and MT5 platforms, ultra-competitive spreads, and execution speeds designed for both retail and professional traders. With account types ranging from entry-level Standard, Dynamic Leverage, and Cent account to Raw Spread and Premium options, M4Markets offers trading solutions tailored to different strategies and capital levels. Clients benefit from segregated funds, negative balance protection, multilingual customer support available 24/5, instant deposits, and fast withdrawals.

The partnership with Centroid Solutions marks a significant advancement in the broker’s technological infrastructure, reinforcing its ability to deliver reliable market access. By combining Centroid’s institutional-grade liquidity management system with its established trading environment, M4Markets continues to invest in solutions that enhance client performance and satisfaction.

About Centroid Solutions

Centroid Solutions is a leading capital markets technology provider specializing in multi-asset connectivity, risk management, and execution solutions for financial services firms and broker-dealers worldwide. Centroid offers a complete suite of trading technology solutions, infrastructure and support services, specifically designed to help financial institutions optimize their business operations, expand their product offering and achieve superior trading performance across markets.

Centroid Solutions has helped 300+ firms – from startups to large brokers, banks, and prop firms – create the differentiating experiences their customers demand. With clients in over 50 countries and a team that brings decades of experience and understanding of brokerage technology and services, Centroid Solutions helps its clients deliver multi-asset trading and financial solutions they require.

For more information about this partnership and how Centroid Solutions can enhance your brokerage services, please contact us at sales@centroidsol.com or visit centroidsol.com.