Tyson 2.0 HotBox Air Purifier Kit Launches at Walmart and Best Buy

NEW YORK, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tyson 2.0, the premium cannabis brand founded by legendary boxer and entrepreneur Mike Tyson, today announced the launch of its HotBox Air Purifier Kit on Walmart.com and Bestbuy.com. This expanded retail availability marks a significant milestone in the brand's mission to provide high-quality, innovative products to a wider audience.

The HotBox is a premium air purifier designed to make the smoking experience more discreet and enjoyable. This medical grade air filter is powered by an advanced 3-layer filtration system, including a carbon pre-filter, a HEPA filter, and a 2-inch activated carbon filter, to keep your space crisp, clean and odor free. With four fan speeds and coverage up to 100 square feet, the HotBox is both adaptable and effective.

Ready to perform whether you're at home or on the go, the HotBox features battery operation for up to 6 hours on a single charge or continuous operation with a 120V/60Hz plug-in option. The kit also includes a Tyson 2.0 branded smell-proof lockable bag and a custom Tyson 2.0 Smell Away spray, providing a complete, discreet solution for consumers.

The product’s placement in these top-tier retail chains validates The Higher Innovation x Tyson 2.0 HotBox as a trusted, high-quality air purification solution that can go head to head with even the most well known brands.

"I've always been about pushing boundaries," said Mike Tyson. "The HotBox is a cool and useful product that delivers clean air on the go. With it now at Walmart and Best Buy, it’s easier than ever for my fans to experience the difference."

"By blending our distinctive approach to innovative cannabis consumption experiences with the Tyson 2.0 brand's strength, we've developed a product that resonates with consumers and sets a new standard in the market," said Ashley Ciccel, co-founder of Higher Innovation.

The Tyson 2.0 HotBox Air Purifier Kit is now available for purchase nationwide on Walmart.com and Bestbuy.com.

About Tyson 2.0

TYSON 2.0 is a brand founded by the legendary boxer Mike Tyson. The company entered the cannabis ring in 2021 with a commitment to providing the highest quality products in each market it entered. While continuing to conquer the global cannabis market, TYSON 2.0 has also expanded into a variety of other consumer product categories, spanning across the US and 16 other countries. In every endeavor, the brand undertakes Mike Tyson’s legendary mindset of being the greatest of all time. Whether it’s cannabis or beyond, TYSON 2.0 is committed to delivering the goods while cultivating unrivaled experiences.

About Higher Innovation

Higher Innovation is a cutting-edge product development and U.S. manufacturing company specializing in bringing innovative consumer hardware to market. Known for its strategic approach to innovation and design, Higher Innovation partners with leading brands and cultural icons to bring unique and disruptive products to market.

