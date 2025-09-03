Foremost Clean Energy to Issue Shares to Denison Mines Corp. Under Investor Rights Agreement and Strengthen its Treasury by Over $1 Million

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foremost Clean Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ: FMST) (CSE: FAT) (“Foremost” or the “Company”) announces that further to the Amended & Restated Investor Rights Agreement dated July 23, 2025 (the “Denison IRA”) between the Company and Denison Mines Corp. (“Denison”, TSX: DML, NYSE American: DNN), Denison notified the Company of its intention to subscribe for common shares pursuant to its equity participation right relating to certain share issuances completed by the Company (see press release June 14, 2025). The share issuances were related to warrant exercises, and for property payments including the Company’s final property payment for its Jean Lake Lithium/Gold Property (see press release dated July 16, 2025).

In connection with the exercise of the equity participation right, the Company will issue 485,000 common shares to Denison at a price of $2.20 per share for aggregate consideration of $1,067,000 (the "Private Placement"). The issuance is in accordance with the Denison IRA and has been approved by the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE"). Following completion of the Private Placement, Denison will own approximately 19.17% of Foremost’s common shares outstanding. The common shares that will be issued pursuant to the Private Placement are subject to a hold period of four (4) months and one (1) day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities laws. A copy of the Denison IRA is available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile.

"We are very pleased with Denison's continued financial and operational support, which underscores its commitment to our unique collaboration," said Jason Barnard, President & CEO of Foremost. "Having a strategic ally of Denison's caliber exercise its participation rights is a strong validation of our shared vision and the prospective nature of our assets. This additional capital strengthens our treasury at an ideal time, enabling us to continue executing our planned exploration. Our primary focus remains on advancing our Athabasca Basin portfolio and delivering on our operational objectives for the year.”

The proceeds from the Private Placement will be used to advance exploration for the Company’s 330,000 acres/133,500+ hectare Athabasca Basin uranium portfolio and for general corporate purposes.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to or for the account or benefit of a U.S. person (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Foremost

Foremost Clean Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ: FMST) (CSE: FAT) (WKN: A3DCC8) is a rapidly growing North American uranium and lithium exploration company. The Company holds an option from Denison to earn up to a 70% interest in 10 prospective uranium properties (with the exception of the Hatchet Lake, where Foremost is able to earn up to 51%), spanning over 330,000 acres in the prolific, uranium-rich Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan. As the demand for carbon-free energy continues to accelerate, domestically mined uranium and lithium are poised for dynamic growth, playing an important role in the future of clean energy. Foremost’s uranium projects are at different stages of exploration, from grassroots to those with significant historical exploration and drill-ready targets. The Company’s mission is to make significant discoveries alongside and in collaboration with Denison through systematic and disciplined exploration programs.

Foremost also has a portfolio of lithium projects at varying stages of development, which are located across 55,000+ acres in Manitoba and Quebec. For further information, please visit the Company’s website at www.foremostcleanenergy.com.

