Migraine and Back-to-School: Experts Share Tips to Reduce Triggers and Support Students

Providence, RI, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the school year begins, the Association of Migraine Disorders (AMD) is highlighting the challenges students with migraine face during the back-to-school transition. Returning to the classroom means changes in schedules, routines, and new stressors. This shift can increase the risk of migraine attacks for students.

“The transition back to school can be a particularly challenging time for students with migraine,” said Natalia Zorrilla, a board-certified pediatric nurse practitioner and member of AMD’s Advanced Practice Provider Education Committee. “After the more relaxed pace of summer, kids are suddenly faced with early wake-up times, a full day of classes, homework, extracurriculars, and social pressures. This change in schedule and increase in demands can be overwhelming and may trigger migraine attacks. The stress and anxiety that often come with school transitions can also make symptoms worse.”

Migraine in kids and teens

Migraine affects about 1 in 10 school-aged children. Although headache is the most recognized symptom, migraine can look different in kids—making it easier to overlook. Some kids experience the classic throbbing head pain. Some may primarily complain of stomachaches, nausea, and vomiting. Other symptoms may include dizziness, tiredness, irritability, paleness, dark under-eye circles, visual aura (seeing spots, colors, kaleidoscope), or sensitivity to light, sound and smell.

Common back-to-school migraine triggers

AMD wants to help parents understand that no one trigger will “cause” a migraine attack. But exposure to multiple triggers can increase the risk of an attack. The most common triggers for kids are irregular and inconsistent sleep, dehydration, and changes in eating habits.

“Combined factors including earlier morning wake times, less sleep, prolonged time between meals, exposure to bright fluorescent lighting and noise—think busy hallways and cafeterias—are known to trigger an increase in migraine attacks,” said Deanna Duggan, a pediatric nurse practitioner, headache specialist, and member of AMD’s Advanced Practice Provider Education Committee. “Increased academic and athletic demands can also contribute to anxiety and stress.”

Other back-to-school migraine triggers:

Stress (tests/exams, presentations, family life, bullying, etc.)

Bright lights, fluorescent lights, or flashing lights

Changes in weather or barometric pressure

Exposure to certain smells or loud noises

Increased screen time

Acute illness

How parents and schools can help

Creating and sticking to a consistent routine can help minimize the risk of an attack. Duggan and Zorrilla recommend the following to support kids living with migraine:

Plan ahead: Work with your child and the school to ensure access to water and snacks throughout the day.

Work with your child and the school to ensure access to water and snacks throughout the day. Protect downtime: Avoid overscheduling and leave room for rest or “blank space” in their day.

Avoid overscheduling and leave room for rest or “blank space” in their day. Support a healthy sleep routine: Aim for a consistent bedtime and enough hours of rest each night.

Aim for a consistent bedtime and enough hours of rest each night. Partner with the school: Share your child’s diagnosis and treatment plan with the school and the school nurse. If needed, request a formal 504 accommodation plan.

Share your child’s diagnosis and treatment plan with the school and the school nurse. If needed, request a formal 504 accommodation plan. Get medical support: Talk with your child’s provider about lifestyle modifications and treatment options.

Migraine attacks happen

“Give yourself and your child some grace,” said Duggan. “No matter how hard we try to minimize triggers, migraine attacks can occur abruptly, without warning. If a prescribed migraine treatment becomes less effective, discuss it with your child’s healthcare provider. There are other options.”

About The Association of Migraine Disorders

The Association of Migraine Disorders (AMD) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to advancing the understanding of migraine through research, education, and awareness. AMD is guided by an advisory board of diverse healthcare professionals who understand the wide-ranging symptoms of this complex disease.









