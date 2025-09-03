Greystone Logistics, Inc. Reports Revenues and Earnings for the Year Ended May 31, 2025

TULSA, Okla., Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone Logistics, (“Greystone Logistics” or the “Company”) (OTCQB:GLGI) the leading manufacturer of recycled plastic pallets providing sustainable logistics solutions, is pleased to announce its year-end earnings for the fiscal year ending May 31, 2025. The company has achieved a net income of $1,922,297 after preferred dividends of $428,713, with EBITDA of $10,008,828.22 on sales of $57,869,480.

Greystone Logistics is pleased to announce a successful year of significant debt reduction and balance sheet realignment. In 2025, we focused on strengthening our financial position, resulting in substantial progress and strategic investments that will support our growth.

Warren Kruger CEO commented, "We reduced long term debt by $2,247,253, enhancing our financial stability and positioning us for future growth. During the year $428,713 in preferred dividends were paid reducing net income to common. In the 4th quarter, Greystone bought back the $5 million in preferred stock eliminating the dividend expense reaffirming our commitment to our shareholders."

Kruger continued, "We acquired a strategically located property near our existing facilities for $1.8 million, earmarked for future expansion and development. We repurchased 215,624 common shares in the open market during our year and have bought back a total of 1,009,000 in total as of today. These purchases reflect our confidence in the company’s long-term prospects and commitment to shareholder value."

Greystone built a strong foundation and is pushing sales through the pipeline to add significant top-line. Our current infrastructure will enable us to leverage enhanced margins on incremental sales.

We are excited about the future of Greystone Logistics and remain committed to delivering value to our shareholders and stakeholders.

About Greystone Logistics

Greystone Logistics is a “green” manufacturing company focused on sustainability. The company reprocesses recycled plastic and designs, manufactures and sells high-quality 100% recycled plastic pallets that provide logistical solutions for a wide range of industries such as the food and beverage, automotive, chemical, pharmaceutical and consumer products. The Company’s technology, including a proprietary blend of recycled plastic resins used in the injection molding equipment, extrusion lines and patented pallet designs, allows production of high-quality pallets more rapidly and at a lower cost than many other processes. The recycled plastic for Greystone’s pallets helps control material costs while reducing environmental waste and provides cost advantages over users of virgin resin. Simplot, Omaha Steaks, Corning, Walmart, MillerCoors, iGPS, Sutter Home Wines, Diageo and many others have utilized recycled Greystone plastic pallets. For more information about Greystone Logistics and its innovative products, please visit www.greystonepallets.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “potential,” “continue” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors, risks and uncertainties are discussed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company’s control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company’s current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

