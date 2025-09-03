PacBio and EpiCypher Partner to Deliver Novel Insights into Epigenomics with Fiber-seq Workflow

MENLO PARK, Calif., Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PacBio (NASDAQ: PACB), a leading developer of high-quality, highly accurate sequencing solutions, today announced that EpiCypher, a recognized leader in epigenetics tools, has joined the PacBio Compatible program. The partnership brings EpiCypher’s CUTANA® Hia5 enzyme to market for use with Fiber-seq assays on PacBio HiFi sequencing systems, giving researchers a new way to see chromatin biology at single-molecule resolution.

Fiber-seq (single-molecule chromatin fiber sequencing) is an advanced multi-omic whole genome sequencing (WGS) assay that simultaneously measures chromatin accessibility, DNA methylation, and DNA variation on individual DNA molecules. Unlike traditional short-read epigenetic assays like ATAC-seq, Fiber-seq using HiFi sequencing reveals the connections between multiple genetic and epigenetic features in a single assay, providing a powerful new approach to understand gene regulation and its impact on human health and disease.

As part of this collaboration, EpiCypher’s Hia5 enzyme is now commercially available for use in Fiber-seq assays on PacBio’s HiFi sequencing systems. By combining PacBio HiFi sequencing with EpiCypher’s Hia5 enzyme, researchers can now:

Explore how DNA is regulated at the level of individual molecules to better connect genetic variation directly to gene regulation.

Interrogate complex regions of the genome that short-read approaches cannot resolve, including sequences tied to rare disease and other conditions.

Consolidate multiple assays into one workflow, saving time and resources while delivering richer, more complete data.



“Our partnership with EpiCypher is an important step towards advancing the role of PacBio sequencing in epigenomics,” said David Miller, VP of Global Marketing at PacBio. “Fiber-seq provides researchers with exceptional insights into the regulation of the genome, helping to illuminate the mechanisms underlying rare diseases and accelerate the path toward new discoveries.”

“EpiCypher is thrilled to partner with PacBio to bring our CUTANA Hia5 enzyme for Fiber-seq to a broader research community,” said Martis Cowles, PhD, Chief Business Officer at EpiCypher. “Together, we are enabling researchers to generate single-molecule insights that are essential to fully decoding gene regulation and accelerating breakthroughs across biology, agriculture, and medicine.”

The CUTANA Hia5 enzyme is commercially available now from EpiCypher in 8 and 24 reaction formats (15-1032-8RXN and 15-1032-24RXN) along with a supported Fiber-seq protocol.

About PacBio

PacBio (NASDAQ: PACB) is a premier life science technology company that designs, develops, and manufactures advanced sequencing solutions to help scientists and clinical researchers resolve genetically complex problems. Our products and technologies, which include our HiFi long-read sequencing, address solutions across a broad set of research applications including human germline sequencing, plant and animal sciences, infectious disease and microbiology, oncology, and other emerging applications. For more information, please visit www.pacb.com and follow @PacBio.

PacBio products are provided for Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

