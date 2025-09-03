US Smart Home User Experience, Pain Points & Support Analysis Report 2025 | Insights Into Purchase Behavior and Strategies for Improved Buyer Experiences, Including Platform & Interoperability

Dublin, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Home: User Experience, Pain Points & Support" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The research explores the user experience and pain points that challenge the market. Topics include trending smart product adoption and purchase intention across multiple product categories, purchase channels and installation preferences, leading voice and control platforms, and attitudes about interoperability.
More than a decade into its development, the smart home market is maturing, offering dozens of product types from a growing number of competitors and attracting more mainstream consumers. To attract and retain mass-market customers, it must be easy to understand solutions' value, evident where to access and purchase solutions, simple to install (or have ready options for professional installation), and offer an intuitive user experience. In this market, the control platform is becoming ever more important as leading platform providers battle to attract consumers into their ecosystems.
This flagship consumer study provides the latest trending data on consumer purchase behavior and preferences that provide critical intelligence for smart home business strategies. This study also probes the ways in which the buyer and user experience can be improved, from the shopping experience through product installation and ongoing support.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Smart Home Devices: Adoption, Purchases, Intentions to Buy
- Tech Affinity, Among Smart Home Device Owners
- Smart Devices are "Affordable"
- Top Barriers to Purchase
- Average Selling Price Among Recent Buyers
- Key Factors for Switching Smart Home Platforms
- Leading Smart Home Platforms: Stickiness vs NPS
- Experienced Problem with Self Set-up of Smart Home Device
- Top Problems with Self Set-Up
- Top Technical Issues
- % of Smart Home Device Owners Coordinating Devices
- % of Those with Coordinated Devices Citing Difficulty with Routines/Integrations
- % of Device Owners Coordinating Devices, by Most Often Used Platform
Smart Home Market: The Big Picture
- Smart Home Device Ownership
- Average Smart Home Devices Owned
- Number of Smart Home Devices Owned
- Tech Affinity, by Smart Home Device Ownership
- Tech Affinity, Among Smart Home Device Owners
- Smart Home Device Purchases and Intentions to Buy
- Smart Devices: Familiarity
- Smart Device: Perceived Value of Benefit
- Smart Devices: Affordability
- Demographic Breakdown of Smart Home Device Owners vs Non-Owners
- Housing Factors Breakdown of Smart Home Device Owners vs Non-Owners
Smart Home Devices: Ownership, Purchases, Intentions
- Smart Safety & Security Device Ownership
- Smart Energy, Lighting, Water Device Ownership
- % Owning Any Smart Appliance
- Smart Appliance Ownership by Type
- Smart Home Control Hub Ownership
- Smart Speaker or Smart Display Ownership
- Smart Security & Safety Device Purchases
- Smart Energy, Lighting, Water Device Purchases
- Purchase Intention: Smart Safety & Security Device
- Purchase Intention: Smart Energy, Lighting, Water Device
- Smart Appliance Purchases
- Purchase Intention: Smart Appliance
Smart Home Buyer Journey
- Awareness of Smart Home Devices
- Information Sources When Shopping
- Smart Home Device Acquisition Method
- Smart Home Product Purchase Channel
- Smart Home Devices Purchase: First Time vs. Repeat Purchase
- Average Selling Price: Select Smart Home Devices
- Smart Home Device Purchase Inhibitors
Installation Experience & Pain Points
- Overall Smart Home Device Installation Methods
- Smart Security & Safety Devices: Professional Installation
- Smart Energy Devices: Professional Installation
- Difficulty of Initial Set Up by Smart Home Devices
- Experienced Problem with Self Set-up of Smart Home Device
- Problems Experienced When Self Installing Smart Home Devices
- Actions Taken for Smart Home Device Setup
- Device Set Up Preference
- % Prefer Self Setup Next Time
- % Experiencing a Problem when Self-Installing Smart Home Device, by Age
- % Preferring Self Set-up Next Time, by Age
Ongoing User Experience & Support
- Net Promoter Score: Smart Home Devices
- NPS ratings in Multiple Categories
- Smart Home Devices: Number of Technical Problems Experienced
- Smart Home Devices: Technical Problems Experienced
- Smart Home Device: Actions Taken After Experiencing Technical Problems
- Smart Home Device: Resolution of Technical Problems by Units
Platform & Controls Experience
- Primary Control Method of Smart Home Devices Units
- Primary Control Method of Smart Safety & Security Device
- Primary Control Method of Energy, Lighting, Water Device
- Platforms Used to Control Smart Home Device
- Number of Platforms Used to Control Smart Home Devices
- Most Used Platform Used to Control Smart Home Device
- Net Promoter Score for Most-Used Smart Home Platform
- Future Purchase and Ecosystem Integration Considerations Among Intenders
- Ecosystem Integration as Critical Consideration to Future Smart Home Device Purchase
- Key Factors for Switching Smart Home Platforms
- Smart Home Platforms Loyalty
- Interoperability & Integration
- Current Integration of Multiple Smart Home Devices Working Together
Purpose of Smart Home Device Integration
- Current Integration of Multiple Smart Home Devices Working Together by Most Often Used Platform
- Purpose of Smart Home Device Integration by Most Often Used Platform
- Ease of Creating Smart Home Routines and Integrations
- Ease of Routines and Integrations Creation by Most Used Platform
- Preferred Methods of Initiating a Routine
- Preferred Smart Home Device for Acting as a Smart Home Hub
- Preferred Provider for a Single Unified App
- Preferred Provider for a Single Unified App: Smartphone/Smart Speaker Provider (Amazon, Google, Apple, Samsung)
- Preferred Provider for a Single Unified App: Security System Provider
- Preferred Provider for a Single Unified App: Internet Service Provider
Appendix
