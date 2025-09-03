Cresco Announces Strategic Transaction to Build Regional Powerhouse in Corporate Services and BPO





MIAMI, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cresco, an A.I. and data-driven provider of corporate services, has entered into a strategic transaction with Siglo BPO, a leading Latin American business process outsourcing firm. The transaction reflects the shared ambition of Cresco and Siglo BPO to reshape the corporate services landscape across the Americas and positions the combined group to scale its offerings under a unified strategic direction.

While both organizations will continue operating under their existing brands for the time being, the combined group will benefit from Cresco’s leadership with deep industry expertise and a strong track record, operating discipline, and AI-powered service model — paired with Siglo’s scale, regional depth, a highly skilled team, strong local ties, and proven service excellence.

“This transaction represents a strategic step forward in our mission to modernize how corporate services are delivered across borders,” said Sebastien Gaddini, Executive Chairman of Cresco, who has been leading the development of the initiative. “We’re here to shake things up — combining data, technology, and smart execution to deliver faster, more transparent, and more scalable solutions for global businesses. We have huge ambitions for Latin America as both a nearshoring solution and a regional center of excellence to serve clients worldwide.”

Noel Balmaceda, CEO of Siglo BPO, added: “This alliance allows us to expand the territorial coverage of our services with greater speed. We are aligned and really appreciate the integration of networks and technologies as a tool to improve and make processes more efficient.”

Siglo BPO, is one of Latin America’s largest privately-held providers of business process outsourcing services, with presence in 12 countries: Chile, Peru, Colombia, Ecuador, Costa Rica, Mexico, Panamá, Guatemala, USA, Argentina, Dominican Republic and Spain. The combined group now boasts a team of over 700 highly skilled professionals serving multinational and regional clients, including Fortune 500 companies.

With the transaction, Cresco and Siglo BPO are jointly advancing their strategy to position Latin America as a critical hub for nearshoring and back-office excellence. The combined group will deliver technology-enabled solutions at scale to support compliance, finance, HR, and BPO across time zones and jurisdictions.

About Cresco

Cresco is a Florida-based provider of AI- and data-driven corporate services, delivering scalable solutions for compliance, governance, and administrative operations across borders.

About Siglo BPO

Founded in Latin America, Siglo BPO is a privately held business process outsourcing firm that has been providing accounting, tax compliance, payroll, HR and BPO services globally for over 30 years.

