US Smart Home Services Market Analysis Report 2025 | Focus on Safety, Prevention, and Comfort in fire safety, HVAC, and water monitoring

Explore the evolving smart home landscape with our study on consumer demand for tech-supported professional services.

Dublin, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Home Services: Safety, Prevention, Comfort" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The research addresses fire safety monitoring, HVAC monitoring, water monitoring and leak detection, appliance monitoring & maintenance, pool monitoring, and technology support services to help consumers manage their increasing connected homes and lifestyles.

As the smart home increasingly reaches the mainstream, users look for practical applications and real value. They also need new forms of service and support. This study investigates smart home pain points and tests appeal and willingness to pay for a variety of professional services enabled by connected home products and systems.

The study quantifies the largest areas of opportunity and assesses the consumer segments best served by the various professional services.

Key questions addressed:

  • What home services do homeowners find valuable?
  • What are the most important service elements of a technology-supported home services.
  • What types of companies do consumers prefer for delivering home services?
  • What is the consumer's willingness to pay for different home services, and how does it vary by specific cases such as water, HVAC, or security services?
  • What factors influence the use, discovery, and selection of household services?
  • How can companies in the smart home ecosystem work with skilled trades and other home service providers to provide more value into the ecosystem and enhance service providers' businesses?

Key Topics Covered:

Methodology & Key Terms

Executive Summary

  • Trends in Major Home Technology Services
  • Uptake of Home Services & Subscriptions

Concept Testing:

  • Smart HVAC Service
  • Smart Water Service
  • Smart Fire Monitoring
  • Smart Appliance Monitoring
  • Smart Pool Monitoring
  • Home Technology Support Service
  • Home Service Concepts Compared
  • Willingness to Pay for Smart Home Services
  • Preferred Smart Home Service Providers

Appendix

  • Defining Internet households
  • Guide to reading charts
  • Additional research

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h12vn8

