Transforming career and technical education: CompTIA introduces innovative program for educators

Downers Grove, Ill., Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Career and technical education instructors now have more options for professional development through a new program from CompTIA, the leading global provider of vendor-neutral information technology (IT) training and certifications.

CompTIA’s Professional Development Series equips teachers with industry-recognized certifications and strategies for modern technology instruction, while simultaneously helping their schools build capacity for career and technical education (CTE) programs.

"CTE programs are essential in helping students build the technology skills that are in such critical demand in the workforce, but these programs are only as effective as the level of instruction they provide,” said Mark Plunkett, executive vice president, CompTIA.

“CompTIA’s Professional Development Series enables educators to confidently deliver essential tech instruction that will help students thrive in a digital world,” Plunkett continued. “This program is a key component of CompTIA’s commitment to expanding products and services to support workforce training in our schools."

The Professional Development Series is designed for educators in a variety of roles, including both new and experienced CTE teachers; IT, computer science and digital literacy instructors; and education and tech staff team members interested in certifications and professional growth.

Sensitive to teachers’ schedules, CompTIA’s self-paced OnDemand learning solutions allow educators to move through the materials at their own pace. The flexible and dynamic professional development program offers educators a variety of resources, including:

Learning and certification options with CompTIA Tech+, A+, Network+ and Security+

Expert support via live chats and weekly office hours with certified experts

Bi-weekly mentor and guidance sessions with certified classroom teachers

Interactive webinars featuring tips on classroom setup, curriculum and assessments

Research and skills development activities for the classroom and other resources to enrich CTE curricula

The professional development program for CTE instructors is the latest addition to CompTIA OnDemand, an innovative learning platform that offers structured technology learning solutions. It combines comprehensive study materials, hands-on labs, instructional videos and expert support to help individuals and teams expand their skillsets while balancing work and family. A guided tour of CompTIA OnDemand is available here. Contact CompTIA for more information.

About CompTIA

CompTIA Inc. is the leading global provider of vendor-neutral information technology (IT) training and certifications. CompTIA unlocks potential in millions of aspiring technology professionals and careers changers. Working in partnership with thousands of academic institutions and training providers, CompTIA helps students build career-ready skills through best-in-class learning solutions, industry-recognized certifications and career resources. Learn more at https://www.comptia.org/.