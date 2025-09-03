Heliospace Hardware Successfully Completes Mission on the Moon

Deployable antennas and sensors successfully deploy and complete operations in support of geophysics experiment on the Moon.

Berkeley, Calif., Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heliospace Corp. (OTC:HLEO), an aerospace company specializing in cutting-edge technologies that empower space exploration and innovation, today announced the successful completion of mission objectives for its deployable hardware and sensors on the Moon aboard the Firefly Aerospace Blue Ghost Mission 1.

Heliospace provided critical mechanisms and a unique low frequency antenna as part of the Lunar Magnetotelluric Sounder (LMS) experiment on Blue Ghost Mission 1. Led by Southwest Research Institute, LMS is designed to study the interior of the Moon by measuring low frequency electromagnetic fields. Heliospace designed and built unique Remote Electrodes that deploy in four directions up to 60 feet away from the lander, each towing a cable behind them, and forming a large low frequency antenna on the lunar surface. In a first-of-its-kind event, this system successfully deployed and performed measurements of these fields directly on the lunar surface.

A separate magnetic field sensor, using a unique boom design provided by Heliospace, was deployed above the Blue Ghost lander. The purpose of this deployment was to minimize the impact of the lander structure on the magnetic field measurement thus producing more accurate data. Both the large low frequency antenna, and the magnetic field sensor, work together to enable the LMS experiment to achieve key scientific objectives in resolving the internal structure of the Moon’s mantle.

Firefly’s BGM1 lander camera captured video of these mechanisms being deployed (https://youtu.be/mjsT99ergfA), including an exciting moment while a remote electrode is in flight away from the lander -- framed with the Earth above the lunar horizon in the background.

“Flight-proven hardware on the Moon puts us in a rarified class,” said Greg Delory, CEO of Heliospace. “We’ve now validated our systems in the uniquely challenging lunar environment, using a low-cost agile program. That makes us an ideal partner for the growing number of commercial and government missions heading to the Moon and beyond.”

The LMS experiment is led by Dr. Robert Grimm, a program director in Southwest Research Institute’s Solar System Science and Exploration Division. Firefly’s BGM1 successfully landed on the Moon in the Mare Crisium basin carrying ten NASA science investigations and technology demonstrations to study the Moon’s environment in advance of future human missions to the lunar surface. The BGM1 mission is part of the NASA Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) initiative, which purchases lunar delivery services for science investigations and technology demonstrations on the Moon.

