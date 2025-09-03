The Dubai Insiders Club Expands Access to Australia and Asia Amid Surge in International Investor Demand





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dubai Insiders Club , an exclusive members-only platform for off-market real estate investments, today announced it is expanding its services to investors in Australia and Asia. This move comes in response to a significant increase in demand from these regions, driven by local market stagnation and a growing desire for high-yield, tax-efficient international assets.

The Club, which has historically focused on the UK and European markets, has observed a distinct shift in investor sentiment. As property values in major cities like Sydney and Melbourne have plateaued, and markets across Asia face their own unique challenges, investors are actively seeking more dynamic and stable alternatives.

"For years, we've seen European investors looking to Dubai for growth that's no longer available at home. Now, we're seeing the same trend emerge from Australia and Asia," said Rafael Zeitune, Real Estate Expert and spokesperson for the Club. "Investors are tired of high taxes, volatile policies, and low rental yields. The demand for a tax-free, high-growth environment is universal."

The expansion will allow qualified investors from Australia and Asia to join the Club and access pre-launch and off-market properties that are not available to the public. By leveraging collective buying power, members can secure prime residential and commercial units at prices often up to 30% below market value, along with flexible payment plans.

With the city's robust economy and zero tax on property or rental income, Dubai is positioned as an ideal destination for investors seeking to diversify their portfolios and maximize returns.

The Dubai Insiders Club specializes in identifying and securing prime properties in Dubai's most sought-after locations, by pooling capital of more than 700 investors they achieve much higher bargain power thus ensuring members get access to exclusive units with strongest rental demand and long-term capital appreciation potential.

Everything is managed through a secure proprietary platform where investors can track their portfolio growth, receive early signals of launches before they go public, follow up with latest updates on the market, learn with curated content by specialists in the market and much more.

The Club will begin accepting applications from a limited number of new members from Australia and Asia starting from September 1, 2025.

