Lumenix and McGill University Health Centre Collaborate to Enhance Patient Safety and Support Care Staff Using Ambient Perception-Action AI Platform Technology

OTTAWA, Ontario, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumenix today announced a groundbreaking multi-year collaboration agreement to deploy its Artificially Intelligent Monitoring System (AIMS) at the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC). The objective of this collaboration is to improve patient and staff safety, support workers, and contribute to the foundation for a personalized, inclusive, and innovative approach to healthcare delivery.

AIMS is an ambient sensing platform designed specifically for clinical use. Using a network of ceiling-embedded devices and infrared-based 3D sensors, the system anonymously perceives human behaviour and positioning, while remaining incapable of recognizing any personal information. AIMS delivers real-time, actionable intelligence that allows healthcare teams to proactively prevent adverse events, such as missed hand hygiene compliance, fall prevention and detection, and patient wandering, which leads to enhanced safety and improved patient outcomes.

This initiative supports the strategic vision of the IMPACT Centre (Initiatives and Methods for Partnerships, Analytics and Clinical Transformation), the MUHC’s AI Centre of Excellence, to accelerate the benefits derived from data and digital technologies. Central to that goal is the integration of novel technologies, such as AIMS, that can improve care outcomes at every stage of life.

“Protecting patients from preventable harm is at the heart of our mission,” says Dr. Lucie Opatrny, President and Executive Director of the MUHC. “By introducing this technology, we are equipping our teams with another tool to reinforce best practices and deliver the safest care possible. This project also highlights how academic health centres can combine clinical expertise with technological innovation to drive meaningful transformation across our sector.”

The MUHC – Lumenix collaboration includes both the implementation of AIMS and the development of additional applications. These innovations will solve real clinical challenges providing immediate value to patient care and clinical staff at the MUHC, and create scalable solutions for healthcare systems worldwide.

“Our partnership with the MUHC represents exactly the kind of collaboration that drives meaningful, inclusive healthcare innovation,” said Scott Delaney, Chairman and CEO, Lumenix. “The MUHC's unwavering commitment to excellence, leadership, and innovation makes them an ideal partner as we continue to develop and expand the AIMS platform’s capabilities. Together, we're not just implementing technology, we're lighting the way toward 21st century solutions for 21st century healthcare challenges. At Lumenix, we look forward to combining our expertise with the MUHC's vision to build healthier, stronger, and more resilient communities."

AIMS has been clinically validated through multiple deployments and clinical trials, including a successful comprehensive clinical trial led by the Government of Canada. AIMS’ hand hygiene application has delivered sustained improvement in hand hygiene compliance and significantly reduced outbreaks.

The MUHC – Lumenix collaboration is an investment in the future of healthcare and creates a model for how healthcare systems can advance technology through innovation, shared values and teamwork.

