Eesti Energia Receives Extraordinary Dividend of USD 7 Million

Eesti Energia AS received an additional dividend from its minority stake in Attarat Power Company (APCO), which supplies electricity and energy security in Jordan.

Following the successful conclusion of a court dispute concerning a bank guarantee issued to APCO and the receipt of the related guarantee amounts, the company’s shareholders decided to distribute additional dividends of USD 70 million to the owners.

As a result of its 10% holding, Eesti Energia received an extraordinary dividend of USD 7 million on 3 September. Together with the USD 1.5 million dividend paid out in May 2025, Eesti Energia AS has earned a total of USD 8.5 million in dividends from the Jordan power project in 2025.

The company continues its operations in the Jordanian electricity market, ensuring energy supply and security. APCO’s market share is about 15% of Jordan’s total electricity market.

