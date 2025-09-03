Wiingy Survey Finds Gen Z Forms Deep Emotional Connections with AI and Believes It Could Govern Better Than Humans

DOVER, Del., Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading tutoring marketplace Wiingy released the findings of a global study “ Gen Z and AI: A Data-Driven Analysis of Adoption, Boundaries, and Future Implications ”

The study is based on a global survey of 1,532 Gen Z respondents aged 18-26 globally: United States (63%), United Kingdom (26%), Australia (6%), Germany (4%), and Others (1%). The study combines quantitative survey data with qualitative analysis of over 412 Reddit discussions from relevant communities.

It explores the spectrum of Gen Z’s relationships with AI, from romantic connections with chatbots to preferring algorithms over elected officials.

#1: Gen Z Sees AI as a Better Alternative to Today’s Governments

When asked whether AI could govern better than the current government, 85% of Gen Z respondents thought it possible - with 55% strongly supporting the idea and 30% saying it was likely.

15% of respondents disagreed, expressing concerns over AI’s ability to navigate the complexities of societal issues.

The fact that young people are so open to this shift highlights an urgent need for careful discussion about the role AI should play in governance.

#2: Gen Z Isn’t Just Using AI - They’re Emotionally Attached to It

When asked to characterize their connection with AI using relationship terminology, responses revealed unprecedented emotional bonds:

41% say they're "in a relationship" with AI

4% consider AI their "best friend"

10% call their AI interaction "complicated"

20% describe it as an "acquaintance"

2% admit to "ghosting" AI

23% view AI purely as a “tool”

In total, over three-quarters (77%) of Gen Z report having a personal or emotional connection with artificial intelligence.

#3:Most of Gen Z Can’t Go a Week Without AI - It’s Now Part of Their Daily Routine

72% of Gen Z can't go a week without using AI. This includes 54% who use AI multiple times daily, 15% a few times weekly, and 3% once a week.

An additional 11% say they use AI occasionally.

Only 17% report not using AI at all - highlighting just how widespread and habitual AI use has become for this generation.

This signals not just adoption, but a growing dependence on AI as a tool for productivity, creativity, and everyday problem-solving.

#4: AI Tutors Are the New Normal for Gen Z

When asked how accepting they are of AI as their tutor, 59% of Gen Z responded positively, and another 23% were open to the idea.

Only 18% remained skeptical of AI being their tutor

For Gen Z, it’s less about whether the tutor is human or AI, and more about getting help quickly and effectively.

#5: ChatGPT is the top tool for boosting Gen Z's grades.

Nearly 90% of Gen Z students credit ChatGPT as their top tool for grade improvement – leaving all other platforms to fight over the remaining 10%.

No competitor even reaches 5%, with Perplexity at 3%, OneNote at 2%, Notion at 1%, Claude at 1% and former study staple Quizlet barely registering at 1%.

ChatGPT has dramatically disrupted an entire industry of traditional study tools, creating the most lopsided dominance in educational technology history.

