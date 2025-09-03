Lithuania Construction Industry Report 2025 | Output to Grow by 4% This Year, Supported by Investments in Transport Infrastructure and Energy Sectors - Forecasts to 2029

Dublin, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lithuania Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2029 (H2 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The analyst expects the Lithuanian construction industry to grow by 4% in real terms in 2025, supported by investments in the transport infrastructure, and energy sectors.

According to the Oficialiosios Statistikos Portalas (OSP), the construction industry's value-add rose by 1.8% year on year (YoY) in the first quarter of 2025, following an overall annual growth of 4.9% in 2024. The construction production volume index, on the other hand, grew by 4.6% YoY in the first quarter of 2025, preceded by an annual growth of 6.1% in 2024, according to Eurostat.

Growth in the short term will be supported by rising investments in non-residential construction activities. According to the OSP, the total construction work done in non-residential sector rose by 14.4% YoY in Q1 2025, while the floor area of new building started in the non-residential sector grew by 4% YoY during the same period.



The Lithuanian construction industry in however expected to face challenges over the short to medium terms owing to rising construction prices and continuous weakness in the residential sector. According to the OSP, the total number of dwellings for which permits were granted fell sharply by 23.8% YoY in Q1 2025, down from an annual growth of 8.6% in 2024.

Over the remainder of the forecast period, the Lithuanian construction industry is expected to grow at an average annual rate of 4% between 2026 and 2029, supported by investments in the renewable energy, and transport infrastructure projects, coupled with funds received from the European Commission (EU) for various public and private sector projects.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the European Commission (EU) is planning to invest EUR2.5 billion ($2.7 billion) of funds under the plan "New Generation Lithuania" (NGL), into various private and public sector projects of Lithuania this year. In Q1 2025, calls for proposals for EUR293 million ($319.2 million) were announced, contracts for EUR417 million ($454.4 million) were signed, and EUR90 million ($98.1 million) was disbursed, representing 8% of all funds planned for 2025.

Additionally, approximately EUR6 billion ($6.5 billion) of EU funds will be allocated to Lithuania under the 2021-2027 Investment Program (IP). Forecast period growth will also be driven by the government's aim to generate 100% of its electricity from domestic sources by 2030, generate 100% renewable electricity by 2050 and achieve climate-neutrality by 2050.

