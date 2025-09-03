Instinct Science & VECCS Partner to Bring Essential Reference Plumb’s Veterinary Drugs and Standards of Care to Emergency & Critical Care Teams

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Instinct Science, a leading innovator in veterinary workflow, decision support, education, and practice management software, is partnering with the Veterinary Emergency and Critical Care Society (VECCS), expanding access to essential clinical resources for veterinary professionals.

Through this collaboration, all VECCS members will now receive complimentary access to Plumb’s, the gold-standard veterinary drug reference used by practitioners worldwide. In addition, members can now subscribe to Standards of Care for a special discounted rate.

“In emergency and critical care, every second matters,” said Dr. Caleb Frankel, Founder & CEO of Instinct Science. “As a long-time VECCS member myself, I know the value of this organization to the profession firsthand. All VECCS memberships now include access to Plumb’s, plus Standards at a significantly reduced rate, for the most accurate drug information and clinical protocols. This is an incredible step forward for this important corner of our profession and ensures that VECCS members have the tools to deliver exceptional care when it matters most.”

Plumb’s provides instant access to continually updated drug monographs, dosing calculators, and decision-support tools, helping veterinarians prescribe with confidence. Standards of Care offers step-by-step clinical protocols for diagnosing and treating the most common conditions seen in practice and is developed by board-certified veterinary specialists.

“Partnering with Instinct to offer Plumb’s as a member benefit supports VECCS’s vision of ‘raising the level of patient care’,” said Dr. Chris Gray, VetMB, MA, MBA, MRCVS, CAE, CEO Veterinary Emergency and Critical Care Society. “Our members are incredibly busy, often working in time sensitive situations so we are excited to provide them with a point of care app that enhances patient care, supports decision-making, and can make a real impact in their daily work.”

The partnership highlights the shared commitment of Instinct Science and VECCS to equip veterinary professionals with high-quality, accessible tools that improve patient outcomes and hospital efficiency.

About Instinct Science

Instinct is an animal health technology company dedicated to transforming veterinary medicine through thoughtfully designed practice management software and essential clinical resources. Serving over 360,000 veterinary professionals worldwide, Instinct’s offerings include the innovative PIMS, Instinct EMR, and trusted clinical tools Standards of Care, Plumb's, and Clinician’s Brief, which support veterinarians in making critical, informed patient care decisions.

About VECCS



The Veterinary Emergency and Critical Care Society (VECCS) advances veterinary emergency and critical care through education, innovation, and community. Offering a medical journal, webinars, facility certification, and three annual conferences, VECCS supports professionals at all levels. The core values guide the mission to raise the level of patient care.

