TeamACO reduces avoidable costs by $15.8M for Medicare value-based care program

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In its inaugural year, TeamACO, TeamHealth’s accountable care organization, serving nearly 15,000 post-acute care patients in 33 states, is proud to announce it reduced avoidable costs of care for Medicare enrollees by $15.8 million during 2024.

“TeamACO’s success is a testament to the dedication of our clinicians and the strength of our partnerships with post-acute care facilities across the country,” Leif Murphy, TeamHealth chief executive officer, said. “Together, we’re delivering better outcomes and more coordinated, effective care for older adults in the communities we serve.”

Through targeted performance improvement efforts to reduce avoidable readmissions, TeamACO achieved results that placed it in the top third of ACOs nationally for Hospital-Wide, 30-Day, All-Cause Readmissions, a key Medicare Shared Savings Program quality measurement. In recognition of strong performance on both cost and quality, TeamACO has earned $6.1 million in shared savings — a reflection of the dedication of our clinicians and care teams to improving patient care and delivering high-quality outcomes.

“Looking ahead, we will continue building a scalable, sustainable model of post-acute care — one that is data-driven and clinician-led,” Darren Swenson, MD, president of TeamHealth Post-Acute Care and TeamACO, said. “TeamACO is committed to expanding value-based care initiatives and deepening our focus on care strategies that improve clinical processes. In our first year, we saw meaningful results through efforts like monthly root cause analyses of readmissions, which help improve systems of care in our partner facilities and improve long-term patient outcomes.”

TeamACO plays a key role in supporting the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ goal of having all Medicare beneficiaries in a value-based care model by 2030. As TeamACO continues to drive better outcomes and develop cost-effective solutions, savings will be reinvested to strengthen care infrastructure and enhance the post-acute care experience for patients, clinicians, and facilities.

