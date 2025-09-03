TSI® Launches TSI Link™ for Respiratory Protection, the SaaS Platform for Improved Compliance and Automated Workflow

Shoreview, MN, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TSI Incorporated, a global leader in monitoring solutions for workplace safety, is proud to announce the launch of TSI Link™ for Respiratory Protection, a cloud-based software for TSI PortaCount™ Fit Testers, to streamline and improve the way organizations manage their respiratory protection programs.



Designed to overcome common challenges—such as time-consuming manual data entry, fragmented record-keeping, and limited visibility into compliance—TSI Link™ for Respiratory Protection empowers safety professionals with a more efficient and connected workflow. Through automated data collection and seamless integration with existing systems, customers benefit from greater data accuracy, improved compliance oversight, and reduced administrative workload.



“Our customers need more than just fit testing—they need a complete workflow solution for better managing employee records, devices, and data in one secure and reliable place,” said Ketan Mehta, Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing at TSI Incorporated. “TSI Link™ for Respiratory Protection brings together easier data management, automation, and integration to make that vision a reality. Our goal is to help organizations save time, while helping improve overall compliance.”



TSI Link™ for Respiratory Protection is offered via a subscription-based model, making it easy for organizations to scale usage based on their needs.



This launch supports TSI’s continued commitment to delivering innovative solutions for industrial hygiene, healthcare, and emergency response sectors, helping organizations protect workers and maintain regulatory compliance more effectively.



To learn more visit: tsi.com/tsilink-respro





About TSI Incorporated

Around the globe, TSI provides a comprehensive range of solutions with unparalleled reliability and accuracy necessary to accomplish your goals. From workflow management, software services and measurement instrumentation, our complete suite of solutions are tailored to help you make informed, data-driven decisions to get your job done.



