Royalton Riviera Cancun To Debut a Reimagined All-Inclusive Experience With Royalton Hotels & Resorts

CANCUN, Mexico, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The recently formed Royalton Hotels & Resorts announced today that it will officially take over the management of Royalton Riviera Cancun, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort & Casino, and Royalton Hideaway Riviera Cancun, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort – Adults Only, beginning December 7, 2025.

The transition comes on the heels of a comprehensive multi-million-dollar renovation program that has reimagined suites, restaurants, social venues, and public areas to deliver a refreshed and modern guest experience. Under Royalton Hotels & Resorts’ leadership, both resorts will open a new chapter defined by modern design, dynamic dining, and a redefined vision for all-inclusive hospitality.

“Royalton Riviera Cancun has long been a favorite for travelers worldwide,” said Jordi Pelfort, President, Royalton Hotels & Resorts. “With Royalton Hotels & Resorts now leading the way, and backed by a significant renovation investment, we are excited to bring a renewed vision that enhances everything our guests and partners love to a resort that has defined the region”.

Set along the Riviera Cancun shoreline, both all-inclusive resorts are now entering the final phase of its renovation and bookings for stays beginning December 7, 2025, will enjoy the reimagined spaces. Guests will soon enjoy refreshed suites, revitalized social areas, and an expanded culinary program across signature venues, complemented by newly updated pools and public spaces.

Among the highlights are the Diamond Club™ suite category experience, offering private lounges, exclusive beach areas, and personalized butler service, as well as the renewal of the Chairman Building suites, designed for travelers seeking the highest level of space, privacy, and sophistication. As part of this new chapter, both resorts will continue their Autograph Collection affiliation, giving guests access to Marriott Bonvoy benefits while introducing a redefined Royalton identity

Royalton Hideaway Riviera Cancun will continue to offer adults-only exclusivity, while Royalton Riviera Cancun will welcome multi-generational families with renewed spaces designed for connection. From curated wellness to elevated dining and entertainment, the reopening in December marks the beginning of a new era for Riviera Cancun’s most celebrated resorts.

About Royalton Hotels & Resorts

Royalton Hotels & Resorts is a leading all-inclusive hospitality company with a curated portfolio of 24 resorts across seven of the Caribbean’s most sought-after destinations, each offering a distinct and immersive signature experience. Its eight brands include the award-winning All-In Luxury® Royalton Luxury Resorts, where Everyone is Family, known for elevated comfort and thoughtful service through signature features like All-In Connectivity™ and DreamBed™. Royalton Hideaway delivers an upscale adults-only escape designed around Togetherness, with exclusive dining and modern accommodations. Royalton Vessence Resorts introduces The Art of Vacation through a wellness-forward approach to all-inclusive travel, centered on balance and mindful connection. Royalton CHIC Resorts invites guests to Party Your Way with vibrant, adults-only getaways full of style and spontaneity, while Mystique by Royalton offers Miles from Ordinary boutique retreats that celebrate natural beauty, local culture, and laid-back sophistication. In Jamaica, Grand Lido Negril presents a unique Au Naturel experience for guests 21 and over, with secluded beachfront luxury.

The portfolio also includes Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts by Royalton, where guests can Vacation Like A Star™ in entertainment-infused settings surrounded by iconic memorabilia, and Planet Hollywood Adult Scene by Royalton, where guests can Dodge the Paparazzi in glam, adults-only escapes defined by privacy and exclusivity.

