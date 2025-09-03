Go RVing Launches the Ultimate Tailgate Campaign to Inspire a New Way for College Football Fanatics to Travel and Experience Game Day

Washington, D.C., Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just days after the kickoff to college football season and Labor Day weekend where an estimated 7.4 million Americans were expected to take a RV trip, Go RVing has launched a new fall campaign, Ultimate RV Tailgate , which is supported by four experiential marketing pop-ups at college football games across the country to inspire and incentivize U.S. travelers and tailgaters to bring the comforts of home from the road straight to the sidelines. As part of the program, consumers can also enter for the chance to RV like a VIP and win a game-changing fan experience package.

The Ultimate RV Tailgate experience gives one lucky fan the chance to design their dream game day – from choosing tickets to their favorite matchup to funds to help them craft the perfect RV tailgate setup – including a complimentary RV rental! From kickoff to the final whistle and beyond, this RV experience giveaway will take one lucky winner from parking lot party to postgame playbacks in style with an RV rental of their choice.

This prize package, open for entry the duration of the regular college football season August 30 through December 8, 2025, will include:

$2,000 Ticketmaster® gift card, redeemable for up to four tickets to the 2026 sporting event of winner’s choice

$2,500 gift card for RV rental

$1,000 Fanatics gift card for all official team gear and tailgate accessories

$1,500 VISA Gift Card for gas, food, and other expenditures

Go RVing tailgate swag

“We're proud to elevate the college football tailgating experience by showcasing how RV travel brings fans closer to the action—comfortably, affordably, and with unmatched convenience,” shared Karen Redfern, Chief Marketing Officer for Go RVing. “Whether you're parked at the end zone or in the heart of the lot, the journey and the celebration starts just steps from your RV door."

Superfans and tailgaters alike looking to visit the ultimate pre-game destination are in luck – Go RVing is hosting four pop-up activations throughout the season to share with fans why RVing is the best way to score on game day. The events will include trivia, prizes, a touchdown dance photo experience, and pre-game broadcast. Tour stops include the games below. Pop-up events to start before kick-off, hours to fluctuate based on game day time and will be available on the campaign website, UltimateRVTailgate.com , at least one week before each game.

10/4 – Wisconsin vs. Michigan in Ann Arbor, MI

11/1 – FL vs. UGA in Jacksonville, FL

11/15 – FL vs. Ole Miss in Oxford, MS

12/6 - College's biggest championship game in Indianapolis

To enter for a chance to win and find more information, fans can visit UltimateRVTailgate.com where they will be directed to complete the online entry form. The contest is open August 30 through December 8, 2025, with the winner to be announced on December 19, 2025 following one of college’s biggest championship games in Indianapolis, December 6, 2025.

Throughout the football season, the program will extend into the brand’s other marketing channels and efforts, including, but not limited to, paid media, search engine optimization, influencer marketing and social media, all with the overarching goal of encouraging the millions of college football fans and travelers alike why RVing is the best way to win not only for game day adventures, but every adventure.

To gather information on buying or renting an RV, travel inspiration, maintenance tips and tricks, or attending an upcoming RV show, visit gorving.com or head to Go RVing’s social channels on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok and YouTube .

About Go RVing:

Go RVing is the consumer-facing voice of the RV industry with a mission to inspire potential RVers, spark curiosity, and raise awareness about the benefits and accessibility of RVing through rich, authentic, and diverse storytelling. They provide resources for first-timers, including directions to RV dealers, renters and sites to purchase, budget tips, recipes for the road, expert advice, and more. Go RVing also provides a platform to amplify the voices of adventure campers, leisure campers, foodies, tailgaters, outdoor enthusiasts, families, digital nomads, and more, by empowering them to share their own RVing stories in their own words.

