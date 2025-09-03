UK Bedroom Furniture Consumer Trends Report 2025 | IKEA Leads Market, Range is Key Buying Driver

Dublin, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UK: Home Category Data, The Consumer - Bedroom Furniture 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The UK: Home Category Data, The Consumer - Bedroom furniture report offers a comprehensive insight into consumer attitudes in the UK bedroom furniture market. The report focuses on overall bedroom furniture products and its three sub-categories: Beds, Mattresses, and Other bedroom furniture. Consumer data is based on our 2025 UK bedroom furniture survey, using a panel of 2,000 nationally representative consumers.



Key Highlights

IKEA holds the highest conversion rate in the overall bedroom furniture market followed by Amazon

63.6% of respondents cited range as the driver of choice for their bedroom furniture purchases

86.2% of bedroom furniture consumers undertook some research before buying

Scope

37.5% of UK consumers have purchased bedroom furniture products in the last 12 months, with the highest purchasing penetration among 16-24 year-olds. IKEA is the most popular retailer for purchasing bedroom furniture products, followed by Amazon and Argos.

