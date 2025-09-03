DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Fiserv

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Fiserv To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Fiserv, Inc. (“Fiserv” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FI) and reminds investors of the September 22, 2025 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (a) due to cost issues and other problems with its older Payeezy platform, Fiserv forced Payeezy merchants to migrate to its Clover platform; (b) Clover’s revenue growth and gross payment volume (“GPV”), the total monetary value of transactions processed through Clover, were temporarily and unsustainably boosted by these forced conversions, which concealed a slowdown in new merchant business; (c) shortly after these conversions, a significant portion of former Payeezy merchants switched to competing solutions due to Clover’s high pricing, significant down time, and systematic compatibility issues; (d) as a result of these merchant losses, Clover’s GPV growth was significantly slowing, and its revenue growth was unsustainable; and (e) based on the foregoing, Fiserv’s positive Class Period statements about Clover’s growth strategies, competition, attrition, GPV growth, and business prospects were materially false and misleading.

The market began to learn the truth about Defendants’ fraud on April 24, 2025. On that date, Fiserv shocked investors by reporting Clover GPV growth of only 8 percent for the first quarter of 2025, a material stepdown from 2024 GPV rates of between 14 and 17 percent. The Company attributed this slowing growth to lower 2025 transaction volumes from Payeezy merchants who had converted to Clover. On this news, Fiserv stock dropped 18.5 percent, closing at $176.90 per share on April 24, 2025. Then, on May 15, 2025, Fiserv disappointed investors by disclosing that GPV growth deceleration would continue throughout 2025. On this news, Fiserv stock dropped 16.2 percent, closing at $159.13 per share on May 15, 2025. Finally, on July 23, 2025, Fiserv lowered the top end of its full-year organic growth guidance range and confirmed that its quarterly organic revenue in the Merchant segment had decelerated to 9 percent year-over-year from 11 percent in the previous quarter. On this news, Fiserv stock dropped 13.9 percent, closing at $143.00 per share on July 23, 2025.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

