Canada Insurance Industry Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) Analysis Report 2025 | Compulsory Insurance, Non-Admitted Insurance Regulations, Company Registration and Operation, Taxation

The reportprovides detailed analysis of the insurance regulations for life, property, motor, liability, personal accident and health, and marine, aviation and transit insurance. The report specifies various requirements for the establishment and operation of insurance and reinsurance companies and intermediaries.

The report brings together the analyst's research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on prevailing insurance regulations, and recent and upcoming changes in the regulatory framework, taxation and legal system in the country. The report also includes the scope of non-admitted insurance in the country.



The report provides insights into the governance, risk, and compliance framework pertaining to the insurance industry in Canada, including:

An overview of the insurance regulatory framework in Canada.

The latest key changes, and changes expected in the country's insurance regulatory framework.

Key regulations and market practices related to different types of insurance product in the country.

Rules and regulations pertaining to key classes of compulsory insurance, and the scope of non-admitted insurance in the country.

Key parameters including licensing requirements permitted foreign direct investment, minimum capital requirements, solvency and reserve requirements, and investment regulations.

Details of the tax and legal systems in the country.

Key Highlights

Canada is a federal state consisting of 10 provinces and three territories where, along with federal regulations and the federal regulator, each province and territory has its own insurance regulations and regulator.

Following the enactment of the Insurance Companies Act 1991, no new composite insurance licenses have been issued in Canada. Only companies possessing composite licenses before the enactment of the Act can carry out both life and non-life insurance business unless their license expires or is withdrawn.

Foreign insurers and insurers operating in more than one province or territory are federally regulated. The legislation of the relevant province or territory governs the insurers whose operations are confined to a specific province or territory.

Captive insurance companies in Canada only exist in British Columbia.

Canada does not allow composite insurance.

Scope

The report covers details of the insurance regulatory framework in Canada.

The report contains details of the rules and regulations governing insurance products and insurance entities.

The report lists and analyzes key trends and developments pertaining to the country's insurance regulatory framework.

The report analyzes the rules and regulations pertaining to the establishment and operation of insurance businesses in the country.

The report provides details of taxation imposed on insurance products and insurance companies.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Legislation Overview

1.1 Supervision and Control

1.2 Legislation

2. Compulsory Insurance

3. Non-Admitted Insurance Regulations

4. Company Registration and Operation

4.1 License

4.2 Foreign Direct Investment / Ownership

4.3 Minimum Capital Requirements

4.4 Solvency Margins

4.5 Reserve Requirements

4.6 Statutory Return Requirements

4.7 Fee Structure

5. Taxation

5.1 Tax on Insurance Premium

5.2 Corporate Income Tax

5.3 Corporate Capital Gains Tax

5.4 Value Added Tax

6. Legal System

7. Policy Practice

