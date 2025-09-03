7MM Uveitis Market Opportunity Assessment and Forecast Report 2025-2033 | Epidemiology, Current Treatments, Unmet Needs, and Profiles of Six Late-stage Pipeline Agents

Dublin, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Uveitis: Opportunity Assessment and Forecast - Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The uveitis market in the 7MM was valued at $522.5 million in 2023. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.9%, reaching $1.5 billion by 2033.

This report covers the 7MM (US, 5EU, Japan) and provides an Excel-based forecast model for the uveitis market through 2033. There will be an overall increase in the diagnosed prevalent cases of uveitis in the 7MM across the forecast period. Across the 7MM, the mainstay treatment for uveitis involves the use of anti-inflammatory therapies. Significant clinical unmet needs remain in the uveitis market. The late-stage uveitis pipeline consists of six agents.



Scope

Overview of uveitis, including epidemiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and disease management.

Annualized uveitis therapeutics market revenue in 7MM (US, 5EU, and Japan), annual cost of therapy and treatment usage pattern in 2023 and forecast for 10 years to 2033.

Key topics covered include strategic competitor assessment, market characterization, unmet needs, clinical trial mapping and implications for the uveitis therapeutics market.

Pipeline analysis, comprehensive data assessing emerging trends and mechanisms of action under development for uveitis treatment. The most promising candidates in late-stage development are profiled.

Analysis of the current and future market competition in the 7MM uveitis therapeutics market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints, and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide a qualitative analysis of its implications.

1. Preface

1.1. Contents

1.2. Abbreviations

1.3. Summary of Updates

1.4. Related Reports



2. Executive Summary



3. Disease Overview

3.1. Overview of Uveitis

3.2. Uveitis SWOT Analysis

3.3. Progression of Uveitis

3.4. Diagnosis and Classification of Uveitis



4. Epidemiology

4.1. Diagnosed Incident Cases of Uveitis

4.2. Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Uveitis

4.3. Age-Specific Trends in Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Uveitis

4.4. Sex-Specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Uveitis

4.5. Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Uveitis by Etiology, Anatomical Site of Inflammation, and Severity

4.6. Sources and Methodology for Diagnosed Incident Cases of Uveitis

4.7. Sources and Methodology for Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Uveitis

4.8. Sources and Methodology for Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Uveitis by Anatomical Site of Inflammation

4.9. Sources and Methodology for Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Uveitis by Etiology

4.10. Sources and Methodology for Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Uveitis by Severity

4.11. Sources and Methodology - Diagnosed Incident and Prevalent Cases of Uveitis

4.12. Sources and Methodology - Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Uveitis by Anatomical Site



5. Current Treatment Options

5.1. Treatment Paradigm

5.2. Current Treatment Options

5.3. Current Treatment Options: Key Opinion Leader Perspective

5.4. Product Profile: Corticosteroid Eye Drops

5.5. Product Profile: Ocular Steroid Injections

5.6. Product Profile: Intraocular Corticosteroid Implants

5.7. Product Profile: Systemic Corticosteroids

5.8. Product Profile: Mydriatic Agents

5.9. Product Profile: Antimetabolites

5.10. Product Profile: Alkylating Agents

5.11. Product Profile: Calcineurin Inhibitors

5.12. Product Profile: Monoclonal Antibodies

5.13. Product Profile: Adrenocorticotropic Hormone Receptor Agonists



6. Unmet Needs and Opportunities

6.1. Unmet Needs in Uveitis

6.2. Improving Safety and Side-Effect Profile

6.3. Longer-Acting Therapy/Less Frequent Dosing

6.4. Drugs with Other Mechanisms of Action

6.5. Greater Awareness and Education of Physicians/Healthcare Providers



7. R&D Strategies

7.1. Trends in Clinical Trial Design for Uveitis

7.2. Trends in Deal-Making in Uveitis



8. Pipeline Assessment

8.1. Uveitis Pipeline Overview

8.2. Late-Stage Pipeline Agents for Uveitis

8.3. Product Profile: OCS-02

8.4. Product Profile: TRS-01

8.5. Product Profile: brepocitinib tosylate

8.6. Product Profile: Baricitinib

8.7. Product Profile: KIO-104

8.8. Product Profile: EBI-031

8.9. Uveitis Clinical Trials (Phase II/III) Overview



9. Market Outlook

9.1. Uveitis Market Outlook

9.2. Uveitis Market Forecast

9.3. Market Drivers and Barriers



10. Appendix

Companies Featured

Apothecon

Allergan

Pfizer

Novartis

Baxter Healthcare

AbbVie

Bausch & Lomb

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

Astellas

Janssen

Gennentech

Oculis Holding AG

Tarsier Pharma Ltd

Priovant Therapeutics Inc

Eli Lilly

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc

F. Hoffman-La Roche

