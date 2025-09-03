Statement from TRREB, Cornerstone, OREB, OnePoint, WECAR, OMDREB, CLAR, NAR, and LSTAR on Letter to Minister Crawford Regarding RECO and iPro Realty

TORONTO, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Ontario’s nine largest REALTOR® associations, representing more than 95,000 of the nearly 100,000 REALTORS® across the province, sent a joint letter to the Minister of Public and Business Service Delivery and Procurement, the Honourable Stephen Crawford, in support of his government’s firm stance on the Real Estate Council of Ontario’s (RECO) operations and handling of the iPro Realty matter.
Read a copy of our joint letter here
In our letter, we urged the government to make RECO subject to independent oversight by the Ontario Ombudsman, noting that the iPro case is part of a troubling pattern which has highlighted the need for enhanced transparency and accountability at Ontario’s real estate regulator to improve public confidence and ensure professional integrity. We also endorsed the Minister’s commitment to intervene directly should RECO fail to fulfill its core mandate and expressed our willingness to work with the government on further reforms to strengthen accountability, transparency, and consumer protection in Ontario’s real estate market.
As Ontario’s largest REALTOR® associations, we are committed to protecting the public’s confidence in real estate and promoting the highest professional standards in North America.
|Elechia Barry-Sproule
President
Toronto Regional Real
Estate Board
|Julie Sergi
Chair
Cornerstone Association of
REALTORS®
|Paul Czan
President
Ottawa Real Estate Board
|Bonnie Looby
President
OnePoint Association of
REALTORS®
Julianna Biondo
President
Windsor-Essex County
Association of REALTORS®
Lisa Taylor
Chair
Niagara Association of
REALTORS®
Christine Riley
President
Central Lakes Association
of REALTORS®
Dale Marsh
President
London & St. Thomas
Association of REALTORS®
Ken Mazurek
President
Oakville, Milton & District
Real Estate Board
Media Inquiries:
Toronto Regional Real Estate Board at media@trreb.ca
Cornerstone Association of REALTORS® at communications@cornerstone.inc
Ottawa Real Estate Board at communications@oreb.ca
OnePoint Association of REALTORS® at communications@onepointar.ca
Central Lakes Association of REALTORS® at communications@clar-mls.ca
London & St. Thomas Association of REALTORS® at chad@lstar.ca
Windsor-Essex County Association of REALTORS® at juliannabiondo@gmail.com
Niagara Association of REALTORS® at Sarah@niagararealtor.ca
Oakville, Milton & District Real Estate Board at john@omdreb.ca
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a2a73e97-d2e9-4a51-93d9-1f51fa6d4128