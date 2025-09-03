Multiple Myeloma Market Size Projected USD 49.89 Billion by 2034

Ottawa, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a study by Towards Healthcare, a sister firm of Precedence Research, the global multiple myeloma market was valued at USD 27.75 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach approximately USD 49.89 billion by 2034, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.04%.

The growing case of multiple myeloma and accelerated demand for medications, immunotherapy, radiation therapy, stem cell transplants, and plasmapheresis procedures, driving the global market.

The Complete Study is Now Available for Immediate Access | Download the Sample Pages of this Report @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/download-sample/5489

Key Takeaways

North America was dominant in the global multiple myeloma market in 2024.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow significantly in the studied years.

By drug class, the immunomodulators segment dominated the market in 2024.

By drug class, the proteasome inhibitor segment is expected to grow at a notable CAGR during 2025-2034.

By distribution, the hospital pharmacies segment led the multiple myeloma market in 2024.

By distribution, the retail pharmacies segment is expected to witness significant expansion during the forecast period.

Market Overview & Potential

The type of plasma cell cancer in the bone marrow, which results in bone pain, infections, and other symptoms, is called multiple myeloma. Developing nanomedicine platforms is boosting drug delivery and targeted therapy, with improved treatment efficacy and minimal side effects. Alongside, several developments are currently merging in the multiple myeloma market, particularly the approval of new immunotherapies, like bispecific antibodies and CAR T-cell therapies, which accelerate treatment outcomes for both newly diagnosed and relapsed/refractory patients. Whereas innovative agents are widely introduced in combination with each other and with high-dose therapy and autologous stem cell transplantation to adapt robust and more durable responses.

What are the Key Drivers in the Developing Market?

The multiple myeloma market is propelled by the increasing focus on early disease detection, with sophisticated diagnostic tools, especially minimally invasive methods like liquid biopsies. On the other hand, the evolving approaches in novel treatments, including monoclonal antibodies, proteasome inhibitors, immunomodulatory drugs (IMiDs), CAR T-cell therapies, and bispecific antibodies, offer more effective, targeted treatments. Moreover, accelerating demand for precision medicine and cancer awareness from cancer organizations and global health bodies fosters more accessible and affordable therapies.

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com

What are the Trends in the Multiple Myeloma Market?

The widespread expansion of R&D investments and the adoption of combination and personalized therapies are driving the huge development of the market.

In July 2025, AbbVie, a biotechnology company, and IGI Therapeutics made an exclusive licensing agreement for ISB 2001, a trispecific antibody currently in Phase 1 clinical trials for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

In May 2025, CellCentric secured $120 million investment to advance inobrodib for treating multiple myeloma.

In March 2025, J&J, Legend invested $150M in a Belgium cell therapy facility as a new Carvykti for multiple myeloma therapy.



What is the Arising Challenge in the Market?

The emergence of certain limitations in the overall multiple myeloma market expansion, such as the requirement of expensive treatments, like targeted agents, immunotherapies, and stem cell/bone marrow transplants, limits patient access in different regions. Alongside the difficulty of this disease and its heterogeneity involved in the development of resistance to treatments among patients, resulting in relapse or refractory disease, makes it complex to evolve effective drugs.

Regional Analysis

Why did North America Dominate the Market in 2024?

In 2024, North America captured a major revenue share of the multiple myeloma market. A crucial driver of this region is a rise in the aging population, where most of the cases are diagnosed in people over 60. Whereas in the US, it has greater healthcare expenses, which ultimately enable increased adoption of newer and expensive therapies. Eventually, this region provides advantages from access to advanced, novel therapies, likewise immunomodulators and proteasome inhibitors.

For this market,

In August 2025, All4Cure & Exigent Research entered into a new partnership to advance multiple myeloma cancer care & boost clinical trials.



How did the Asia Pacific Notably Grow in the Market in 2024?

During 2025-2034, the Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness rapid growth in the multiple myeloma market. Primarily, the contribution of wider investments in research and development is resulting in the development of new treatment options and ultimately escalates demand for personalized medicine. In different ASAP countries, like China, India, and South Korea’s governments are fostering significant funding in cancer research, and the evolution of nationwide cancer care programs, which accelerates opportunities for pharmaceutical companies and improves overall cancer care services.

For instance,

In April 2025, Shilpa Medicare entered into a partnership with Amneal Pharma to launch the multiple myeloma treatment Boruzu.

In January 2025, AbbVie and Simcere Zaiming partnered with a company worth over $1bn to develop an investigational drug candidate for multiple myeloma.

Become a valued research partner with us - https://www.towardshealthcare.com/schedule-meeting

Segmental Insights

By drug class analysis

Which Drug Class Led the Multiple Myeloma Market in 2024?

In 2024, the immunomodulators segment accounted for the largest share of the market. Across the globe, the widespread application of thalidomide, lenalidomide, and pomalidomide is expanding major outcomes for multiple myeloma patients. These kinds of immunomodulators are widely administered in conjunction with other treatments in synergistic ways, which gives rise to more effective regimens with manageable toxicities. The segment is further propelled by their broader range of applications in the treatment of relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM), where other treatments have limitations, establishing a robust and ongoing demand.

On the other hand, the proteasome inhibitor segment is predicted to expand notably in the coming era. This drug class encompasses significant benefits over the other drugs, as it can enhance survival rates in multiple myeloma patients and is now a reference part of treatment regimens, especially in combination therapies. However, the ongoing advancements in optimizing pharmacological properties, efficacy, and decreased side effects (e.g., ixazomib, carfilzomib) have transformed the market and highlighted unmet needs. Another vital benefit of these drugs is that their oral administration, like ixazomib, facilitates convenience and higher accessibility for patients, ultimately expanding the overall market approaches.

By distribution analysis

Why did the Hospital Pharmacies Segment Dominate the Market in 2024?

The hospital pharmacies segment was dominant in the multiple myeloma market in 2024. Highly developed hospitals are serving as the foremost points for cancer diagnosis, staging, treatment initiation, and ongoing management, which makes hospital pharmacies a central distribution point for expensive and high-risk oncology drugs. Moreover, hospital pharmacists are offering crucial service within a controlled setting, ensuring patients understand their therapeutic regimens and can handle side effects.

Whereas the retail pharmacies segment is estimated to expand significantly during 2025-2034. Inclusion of diverse targeted therapies, particularly monoclonal antibodies, immunotherapies, and proteasome inhibitors, which necessitate specialized handling and storage, where retail pharmacies are well-equipped to manage. As well as the rising aim at patient-centric care, education, support, and medication adherence for handling complex, high-priced treatments, is highly fueling pharmacists to play a more active role in patient care.

Get the latest insights on life science industry segmentation with our Annual Membership: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/get-an-annual-membership

Recent Developments in the Multiple Myeloma Market

In July 2025, Antengene announced that the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) had approved XPOVIO ® (selinexor) in combination with bortezomib and dexamethasone (XVd) for the treatment of adult patients with multiple myeloma (MM).

(selinexor) in combination with bortezomib and dexamethasone (XVd) for the treatment of adult patients with multiple myeloma (MM). In July 2025, Sanofi SA unveiled that its drug Sarclisa had received approval in the European Union for the treatment of transplant-eligible newly diagnosed multiple myeloma.

In May 2025, Arcellx, a biotechnology company, announced new positive data for its iMMagine-1 study in patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma.

In February 2025, Boryung launched Korea’s 1st generic pomalidomide for multiple myeloma.

Multiple Myeloma Market Key Players

Bristol Myers Squibb Company

Janssen Pharmaceuticals

Sanofi SA

Novartis

Amgen Inc

Takeda Pharmaceutical

AbbVie

AstraZeneca

Pfizer

Johnson and Johnson

Browse More Insights of Towards Healthcare:

The global preclinical CRO market is valued at USD 6.8 billion in 2025 and is projected to climb to nearly USD 14.34 billion by 2034, advancing at a CAGR of 8.73% during the forecast period.

The global industrial microbiology market stood at USD 12.75 billion in 2024, increased to USD 13.63 billion in 2025, and is anticipated to reach about USD 24.92 billion by 2034, expanding at a 6.93% CAGR from 2025 to 2034.

The U.S. healthcare CRM market recorded a value of USD 9.92 million in 2024, grew to USD 10.64 million in 2025, and is set to achieve approximately USD 19.94 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 7.23% between 2025 and 2034.

The global hospital outsourcing market was assessed at USD 381.74 billion in 2024, expanded to USD 421.21 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach nearly USD 1,021.17 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 10.34% over the forecast horizon.

The global women’s health app market was valued at USD 4.89 billion in 2024, rose to USD 5.76 billion in 2025, and is expected to surge to USD 25.18 billion by 2034, with a strong CAGR of 17.81% from 2025 to 2034.

The global stroke rehabilitation market reached USD 285 million in 2024, increased to USD 317.02 million in 2025, and is forecasted to hit about USD 817.06 million by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 11.24% between 2025 and 2034.

The U.S. behavioral health market was valued at USD 92.2 billion in 2024, estimated to rise to USD 96.9 billion in 2025, and is projected to attain USD 151.62 billion by 2034, advancing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2024 to 2034.

The Europe pharmaceutical CDMO market registered USD 35.48 billion in 2024, expanded to USD 37.98 billion in 2025, and is forecasted to reach around USD 70.05 billion by 2034, progressing at a CAGR of 7.04% throughout the forecast timeline.

The U.S. pharmaceutical CDMO market accounted for USD 36.77 billion in 2024, increased to USD 39.14 billion in 2025, and is projected to generate about USD 68.57 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 6.43% from 2025 to 2034.

The global research-grade proteins market was valued at USD 1.13 billion in 2024, grew to USD 1.31 billion in 2025, and is anticipated to surge to approximately USD 4.81 billion by 2034, expanding at a robust CAGR of 15.57% during 2025–2034.

Segments Covered in The Report

By Drug Class

Immunomodulators

Proteasome Inhibitor

Anti-CD38 Monoclonal Antibody

Alkylating Agents

Others



By Distribution

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies & Drug Stores

Online Pharmacies



By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/price/5489

Access our exclusive, data-rich dashboard dedicated to the healthcare market - built specifically for decision-makers, strategists, and industry leaders. The dashboard features comprehensive statistical data, segment-wise market breakdowns, regional performance shares, detailed company profiles, annual updates, and much more. From market sizing to competitive intelligence, this powerful tool is one-stop solution to your gateway.

Access the Dashboard: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/access-dashboard

About Us

Towards Healthcare is a leading global provider of technological solutions, clinical research services, and advanced analytics, with a strong emphasis on life science research. Dedicated to advancing innovation in the life sciences sector, we build strategic partnerships that generate actionable insights and transformative breakthroughs. As a global strategy consulting firm, we empower life science leaders to gain a competitive edge, drive research excellence, and accelerate sustainable growth.

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com

Europe Region: +44 778 256 0738

North America Region: +1 8044 4193 44

APAC Region: +91 9356 9282 04

Web: https://www.towardshealthcare.com

Our Trusted Data Partners

Precedence Research | Statifacts | Towards Packaging | Towards Automotive | Towards Food and Beverages | Towards Chemical and Materials | Towards Consumer Goods | Towards Dental | Towards EV Solutions | Nova One Advisor | Healthcare Webwire | Packaging Webwire | Automotive Webwire

Find us on social platforms: LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram | Medium | Pinterest