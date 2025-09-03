Ureteral Stents Market is Poised to Attain Valuation of US$ 685.05 Million by 2033 | Astute Analytica

Chicago, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global ureteral stents market was valued at US$ 412.43 million in 2024 and is projected to reach US$ 685.05 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2025–2033.

The demand within the ureteral stents market is fundamentally linked to procedural frequency. Current data reveals an exceptionally strong and growing procedural base. The United States alone has 14,274 practicing urologists supported by 929 active urology physician group practices as of 2024. A significant number of these professionals, 1,729 practicing urologists, responded to the 2024 American Urological Association (AUA) Annual Census, which received 4,189 total responses.

A primary driver for stent use is urinary stones, a condition projected to affect an estimated 600,000 individuals in the U.S. in 2024. The scale of specialized centers is also impressive. For instance, The Urology Group's Cincinnati facility, the largest independent urology ASC, typically handles 100 cases per day across its 8 operating rooms. A 2024 study involving 355 children, of whom 32 developed fever-related infections, further underscores the procedural necessity and challenges in pediatric urology.

Key Findings in Ureteral Stents Market

Market Forecast (2033) US$ 685.05 million CAGR 5.8% Largest Region (2024) North America (39%) By Material Polymer Ureteral Stents (71%) By Application Kidney Stones (40%) Top Drivers Rising global incidence of kidney stones drives procedural volume.

Growing preference for minimally invasive ureteroscopic procedures increases adoption.

Technological advancements in biodegradable and drug-eluting stent materials. Top Trends Development of patient-specific, 3D-printed biodegradable polymer stents.

Integration of AI for better stent design and placement planning.

Increasing focus on antimicrobial coatings to reduce stent-related infections. Top Challenges Managing stent-related symptoms which affect over 80% of patients.

Preventing biofilm formation and encrustation on long-term stents.

High cost and complexity associated with advanced metallic stents.

Strategic Investments and Competitive Maneuvers Are Reshaping the Ureteral Stents Market

Key players are making decisive moves to capture greater market share. Boston Scientific demonstrates a profound commitment to innovation, reporting research and development expenses of $1.615 billion in 2024. The company's R&D spend for the quarter ending June 30, 2025, alone was $526 million. Its strategy includes venture investments in 35 different companies and an ambitious plan to launch between 80 and 90 new products. In a significant industry consolidation, Teleflex is acquiring BIOTRONIK's vascular intervention business for 760 million Euros, a move designed to strengthen its urology portfolio. Market vigilance remains critical, as demonstrated by Cook Medical's recent actions. A major recall in 2025 affected 26,986 units of its Beacon Tip Catheters following 4 field complaints and 3 reported injuries. Other recalls included a lot of 75 Cook Urological Black Silicone Filiform Double Pigtail Ureteral Stents and 6 different lots of Cook Urological Endoureterotomy Stent Sets, with lot numbers 12, 13, 16, 17, 18, and 19.

Groundbreaking Device Innovations Are Actively Elevating Patient Standards of Clinical Care

Technological advancement is at the very heart of the evolving ureteral stents market. The RELIEF™ Ureteral Stent by Stentra is a prime example, becoming the first and only stent to receive FDA clearance in 2024 for the specific indication of preventing vesicoureteral reflux (VUR). Clinical performance has been remarkable, with studies showing 0 instances of VUR. In a separate study, 95 out of 100 patients with the RELIEF stent showed no VUR. The device is expected to be commercially available in the U.S. in 2025. Beyond stents, sensor technology is emerging. The UroMonitor, a wireless sensor for monitoring urine flow, is the result of 15 years of development, with human trial results anticipated in 2025. Similarly, the J-SENSE stent sensor system underwent an initial feasibility study with 12 patients. The sensor, designed to measure pressures up to 20 cmH2O, remained functional for an average of 14 days.

A Pivotal Shift Towards Patient-Centric Designs Dramatically Enhances Quality of Life

Manufacturers across the ureteral stents market are increasingly focused on the patient experience to gain a competitive edge. Current data highlights the urgent need for better devices. An estimated 80 out of 100 patients with indwelling stents experience complications that negatively impact their quality of life. A significant contributor to discomfort is vesicoureteral reflux, which causes pain in approximately 63 out of 100 patients using standard Double-J stents. The overall complication rate for existing stents was reported as high as 60 per 100 devices. New designs are showing promise. A 2025 trial for a new flexible polymer stent reported an average pain score reduction of 5 points on a 10-point scale. A 2024 study of a novel tether-less stent design found that patients returned to work 2 days sooner on average. The Ureteral Stent Symptom Questionnaire (USSQ), a 30-question tool, is becoming standard for measuring these critical patient-reported outcomes. Progress is being made, with one Phase II trial in 2025 showing a 10 percentage point reduction in urinary symptom scores for a new drug-eluting stent.

Advanced Material Science Tackles Biocompatibility Challenges and Reduces Patient Complications

Stent material in the ureteral stents market is a critical factor in patient outcomes, particularly concerning infection and encrustation. A 2024 study on pediatric infections found Escherichia coli was the main pathogen in 40.6% of urine cultures, followed by Enterococcus in 31.2% of cases. The risks are substantial; externalized stents carry a 1.69 times greater risk of urinary tract infections than internal ones. For patients with long-term stents, up to 53 out of 100 experience a UTI, and 25 out of 100 are hospitalized for a febrile UTI. There is an 18.8 probability out of 100 of culturing the same bacterial strain from the bladder and renal pelvis in these patients.

The future lies in novel materials. A pioneering 2024 study involved 10 patients who received a fully biodegradable magnesium alloy ureteral stent. The device completely degraded in an average of 17.9 days, and 0 patients required a secondary procedure for removal, though 4 patients experienced mild hematuria.

Ambulatory Surgical Centers Emerge as a Dominant Force in Procedural Settings

A clear and definitive shift towards outpatient procedures is restructuring the end-user landscape in the ureteral stents market. In 2024, 550 facilities were named to America's Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers list, signaling the sector's robust health. Urology-specific ASCs are expanding their footprint and capabilities. Summit ASC, for example, now oversees 16 dedicated urology centers. The infrastructure of these facilities is growing more sophisticated; UT Health Austin's ASC is equipped with 4 operating suites and 13 private recovery rooms. This trend is supported by the growth of large urology practices with extensive regional reach. Chesapeake Urology operates 37 locations in the Mid-Atlantic. Summit Health / New Jersey Urology has 66 locations. 21st Century Oncology runs 87 locations across three states, while Georgia Urology has 41 locations, all contributing to the procedural shift away from traditional hospitals.

Navigating a Meticulous Regulatory Environment Is Key to Unlocking Market Access

Successfully navigating the regulatory landscape is a critical success factor in the ureteral stents market. The FDA's clearance of the RELIEF™ stent in 2024 was granted through the 510(k) pathway, a process the agency aims to complete within 90 days. Regulatory oversight extends beyond initial approval. In 2024, the FDA released new draft guidance on the biocompatibility of materials used in medical devices, directly impacting stent development. During the same year, the agency initiated 2 Class I recalls for urological devices. Post-market surveillance is also rigorous. In the first half of 2025, 15 medical device reports (MDRs) related to ureteral stent migration were filed with the FDA. The clinical trial pipeline reflects this environment; 3 new trials for drug-eluting ureteral stents were registered in 2024, and a major post-market surveillance study with a target enrollment of 250 patients was launched in 2025 for a new polymer-coated stent.

Economic Analysis and Regional Consolidation Reveal a Complex Global Marketplace

The economic dynamics of the ureteral stents market show significant global variation. In the U.S., the cost of a stent itself ranges from $100 to $500 in 2025. The total cost for a placement procedure in 2024, according to MDsave, is between $3,803 and $6,404. Internationally, prices differ starkly. The average price for the procedure in Turkey in 2025 is $3,728. In India, the average cost is approximately ₹47,500, with the price in Bangalore ranging up to ₹65,000. Alongside these economic factors, the U.S. market is characterized by powerful, consolidated regional practices. Advanced Urology Institute operates 35 locations in Florida. Urology Clinics of North Texas has 20 locations. Michigan Institute of Urology runs 24 locations, and Minnesota Urology has 22. In Arizona, the largest single-specialty group has 15 urologists, and in 2024, 2 new urology-focused ASCs opened in the southeastern U.S., while Coloplast entered 5 new international markets.

A Robust Research and Development Pipeline Signals a Very Bright Future

The future of the ureteral stents market will be defined by next-generation technologies currently in development. Leading companies are investing heavily in this future. Boston Scientific’s $1.4 billion annual R&D spending is funding a powerful pipeline. Key data readouts for the company's Watchman device platform, expected in 2025 from the OPTION trial and in 2027 from the CHAMPION-AF trial, will provide valuable insights into its R&D capabilities and timelines that could influence urology. The broader innovation pipeline is vibrant. In 2025, 4 new biodegradable stent prototypes entered preclinical testing.

A pivotal 2025 trial for a new magnetically removable stent aims to enroll 200 patients. Furthermore, results from a long-term safety study requiring 18 months of follow-up for a new drug-eluting stent are due in late 2025. The intellectual property landscape is also active, with 7 unique stent-coating technologies receiving U.S. patent approval in 2024.

Global Ureteral Stents Market Major Players:

Becton, Dickinson and Company

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Biomerics

Boston Scientific Corporation

Coloplast Ltd.

Teleflex Incorporated

Cook Group Incorporated

Medline Industries Inc.

Allium Medical Solutions Ltd.

Merit Medical Systems Inc.

Olympus Corporation

Other Prominent Players

Key Market Segmentation:

By Material

Polymer Ureteral Stents

Polyurethane Stents

Silicone Stents

Hybrid Stents

Metallic Ureteral Stents

By Application

Kidney Transplantation

Tumors

Urinary Incontinence

Kidney Stones

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South America

