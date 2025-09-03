PrimoHoagies Coming Soon to Charlotte, NC

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the past 30 years, PrimoHoagies has been serving the highest quality Thumann's meats and cheeses, sliced fresh and piled high, on award-winning seeded bread. What started as a neighborhood staple in South Philadelphia has grown into a beloved brand across the East Coast — and this fall, Charlotte will get to taste the Primo difference.

The new location, situated right outside the Charlotte Premium Outlets at 8736 Outlets Boulevard, Suite 400, will bring Italian speciality sandwiches to the Charlotte community. Known for generous portions, unmatched quality, and a menu rooted in tradition, PrimoHoagies is excited to introduce Charlotte residents and visitors to its authentic, award-winning hoagies.

While the grand opening date is still being finalized, guests can expect the same exceptional quality and award-winning sandwiches that have made PrimoHoagies a household name and repeat national award-winner. As part of the celebration, the first 100 customers in line on opening day will each receive a free Primo-size hoagie, continuing a signature tradition at every new PrimoHoagies location.

To stay updated on the official opening date and promotions, visit https://www.facebook.com/PrimoHoagiesCharlotte or follow along on social media @PrimoHoagies.

ABOUT PRIMOHOAGIES

Since 1992, PrimoHoagies has proudly served top-quality Thumann's meats and cheeses on award-winning seeded bread, delivering exceptional quality, consistency, and a unique menu of specialty hoagies. PrimoHoagies was recently named, for the second consecutive year in a row, the Best Sandwich Shop in America by USA Today.

Headquartered in Westville, New Jersey, PrimoHoagies now has franchise locations open across Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Texas.

Contact: PrimoHoagies Marketing

856-742-1999

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1372862e-4fe2-44f9-813d-91c58a765b04