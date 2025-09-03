Electric Vehicle Composites Market Analysis and Forecast Report 2025-2034: Key Players Drive Composites Market with Advanced Manufacturing Techniques

Dublin, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Vehicle Composites Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Fiber Type, Resin Type, Manufacturing Process, Application, and Regional Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The electric vehicle composites market represents a critical segment within the automotive materials industry, with composite materials playing an indispensable role in the light-weighting strategies central to electric vehicle design. Technological advances in fiber types, resin formulations, and manufacturing processes continue to improve the strength-to-weight ratio, durability, and sustainability of composites used across structural and non-structural components of electric vehicles.

Thermal and acoustic management, battery enclosures, and drive train components increasingly incorporate composite solutions to meet stringent safety and efficiency standards. The electric vehicle composites market benefits from heightened investments in R&D focusing on cost reduction, enhanced recyclability, and integration with automated manufacturing techniques such as resin transfer molding and additive manufacturing.





Demand Drivers and Limitations

The following are the demand drivers for the electric vehicle composites market:

Growing demand for lightweight materials to improve EV driving range and energy efficiency

Increasing regulatory pressure to reduce vehicle emissions and enhance sustainability

Advancements in composite manufacturing technologies reducing costs and increasing scalability

The electric vehicle composites market is expected to face some limitations as well due to the following challenges:

High production and raw material costs associated with advanced composites

Complexity in recycling and end-of-life management of composite materials

Electric Vehicle Composites Market Key Players and Competition Synopsis



The global electric vehicle composites market presents a dynamic and rapidly evolving competitive landscape shaped by both established automotive material suppliers and emerging composite technology innovators. Leading international companies such as Toray Industries, Teijin Limited, Syensqo, Piran Advanced Composites, and Rochling SE & Co. KG play pivotal roles in advancing high-performance composite solutions tailored for electric vehicle applications.

These key players emphasize the development of lightweight, durable, and cost-effective composite materials that enhance electric vehicle efficiency, range, and safety. Alongside these established entities, a wave of startups and specialized material manufacturers are contributing innovative composites focusing on recyclability, improved thermal management, and manufacturing scalability to address the diverse demands of electric vehicle manufacturers.

Competition in the electric vehicle composites market is driven by strategic collaborations with automotive OEMs, continuous research and development, and regional growth fueled by government incentives and environmental regulations. As the electric vehicle composites market expands, players concentrate on delivering adaptable, high-performance composite materials compatible with next-generation electric vehicle architectures globally.



Some prominent names established in the electric vehicle composites market include:

Toray Industries, Inc.

Teijin Limited

Syensqo

Piran Advanced Composites

HRC (Hengrui Corporation)

Envalior

Exel Composites

SGL Carbon

Plastic Omnium

Rochling SE & Co. KG

Mar-Bal, Inc.

ElringKlinger

Polytec Holding

Faurecia

Kautex Textron GmbH & Co. KG

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $3.06 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $13.42 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.8% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:

1. Markets: Industry Outlook

1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.2 Market Dynamics Overview

1.3 Impact of Regulatory and Environmental Policies

1.4 Patent Analysis

1.5 Technology Landscape

1.6 Start-Up Landscape

1.7 Investment Landscape and R&D Trends

1.8 Value Chain Analysis

1.9 Industry Attractiveness

2. Global Electric Vehicle Composites Market (by Fiber Type)

2.1 Carbon Fiber

2.2 Glass Fiber

2.3 Others

3. Global Electric Vehicle Composites Market (by Resin Type)

3.1 Thermoset Resins

3.2 Thermoplastic Resins

4. Global Electric Vehicle Composites Market (by Manufacturing Process)

4.1 Compression Molding

4.2 Injection Molding

4.3 RTM

5. Global Electric Vehicle Composites Market (by Application)

5.1 Structural Components

5.1.1 Vehicle Body Panels

5.1.2 Chassis and Frame Elements

5.1.3 Bumpers and Impact Absorbers

5.2 Non-Structural Components

5.2.1 Interior Parts

5.2.2 Exterior Trim and Accessories

5.2.3 Under-the-Hood Components

5.3 Battery Enclosures and Packs

5.3.1 Battery Housing and Protective Casings

5.3.2 Thermal Management Components

5.3.3 Structural Support Elements in Battery Modules

5.4 Others

6. Global Electric Vehicle Composites Market (by Region)

7. Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

7.1 Next Frontiers

7.2 Geographic Assessment

7.3 Company Profiles

