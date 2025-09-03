Media Advisory: “The Mosquers” Muslim Film Festival Returns to Edmonton Sept 18-21, 2025

EDMONTON, Alberta, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- General admission tickets are now on sale for The Mosquers Film Festival 2025 , the world’s largest Muslim film and arts festival, which returns to Edmonton September 18th to 21st for its 17th year.

A celebration of Muslim talent, creativity, and diversity across industries, the weekend is expected to be attended by nearly 3500 film lovers from across the globe. With a selection of public film screenings of both short films from emerging filmmakers, and global features, our main event will be an unforgettable evening of storytelling, comedy, and live performances. The evening will be hosted by comedian Hoodo Hersi , and includes performances from London-based Somali artist FaceSoul and Jordanian/Palestinian-Canadian spoken word poet Saja Kilani . The main event will be capped off by the Popcorn Afterparty - a chance for filmlovers to connect, network, and celebrate with artists after the show. VIP experience tickets are also available.



The film fest coincides with a weekend of industry events bringing together Muslim creatives and organizations from around the world to network and collaborate. “Opening Credits” – a nearly sold-out four-day conference at the Westin Edmonton – will feature panels and workshops as well as a live pitch competition for aspiring filmmakers to win cash prizes and have their film produced by Rifelion Media. Speakers this year will include Transplant’s Hamza Haq , Author and Writer Wajahat Ali , Canadian broadcast journalist, Ginella Massa , Khartoum director Timeea Ahmed Mohamed , Sundance Institutes’s Amber Espinosa-Jones, and more.

Thurs Sept 18 - Metro Cinema

6:00pm - Mosquers 2025 Incubator Short Film Screenings

Naila Baloch’s Nowhere Road, Kainat Javed’s Phases, Musa El Nijashi’s Fill In The Gaps, and Haris Yar Khan’s The Last Cigarette.

9:00pm - Feature Film TBA



Saturday Sept 20 - Winspear Centre

5:30pm Film Festival Main event (8 short films, comedy, and musical performances)

9:00pm Popcorn After Party - JANA building (10420 103 Avenue NW, Edmonton)



Sunday Sept 21 - Landmark City Centre

2:00pm Documentary Feature Film Screening + Q&A with director

Khartoum (2025)



Media are welcome to attend both the public Mosquers Film Festival events and invite-only Opening Credits Industry Conference.