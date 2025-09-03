Aegis Resources Ltd. Closes Oversubscribed Non-brokered Private Placement

This news release is not for distribution to United States newswire service

Vancouver, B.C., Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aegis Resources Ltd. (“Aegis” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that further to the news releases dated August 7 and 20, 2025, it has closed an oversubscribed private placement (the “Placement”) and will issue 12,000,000 common shares in the authorized share structure of the Company at a price of $0.10 per share for gross proceeds of up to $1,200,000.

Finder’s fees in an aggregate amount of $36,300 were paid to qualified parties in connection with the Placement. All securities issued pursuant to the Placement will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from issuance in accordance with applicable securities laws. The securities of the Company are not listed for trading on any stock exchange and there is no current intention to list the securities on any stock exchange. Consequently, there is no market through which the securities of the Company may be sold.

Proceeds of the Placement will be used for exploration and general administration expenses.

Certain insiders of the Company participated in the Offering for an aggregate total of 1,400,000 Units. The participation by such insiders is considered a “related-party transaction” within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”). The Company has relied on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 in respect of related party participation in the Offering as neither the fair market value (as determined under MI 61-101) of the subject matter of, nor the fair market value of the consideration for, the transaction, insofar as it involved the related parties, exceeded 25% of the Company’s market capitalization (as determined under MI 61- 101).

Aegis Resources Ltd. is an unlisted public company with a strategic portfolio of mineral exploration assets in Argentina, Colombia and Australia, spun out of Rugby Resources Ltd. on July 25, 2025. The Company's strategy is to advance its projects through exploration and seek joint venture partners to minimize dilution and maximize returns.

