U.S. Multiomics Services Market Trends Analysis Report 2025-2033 | Integrated Data Demand, Genomics & Proteomics Advances, and AI-Driven Insights Propel Growth

The U.S. multiomics services market is projected to reach USD 1.66 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 17.10% from 2025 to 2033

The market is expanding rapidly, driven by the growing demand for integrated biological data to enhance disease understanding and accelerate the development of personalized therapies. Advancements in multiomics technologies, such as genomics, proteomics, metabolomics, and transcriptomics, are reshaping how complex diseases, including cancer, neurodegenerative disorders, and chronic conditions, are diagnosed and treated. Increased research funding and the rise of precision medicine are key factors fueling the market's growth.







Integrating AI and machine learning further accelerates the interpretation of complex datasets, enabling faster, more accurate decision-making in drug development and clinical diagnostics. These advancements allow researchers to analyze large-scale, integrated datasets from multiple biological layers, offering a comprehensive view of disease mechanisms and facilitating the identification of new biomarkers.



The market's growth is also driven by the increasing application of multiomics across various sectors, including pharmaceutical development, academic research, and clinical diagnostics. The need for personalized and targeted therapies in oncology, neurology, and rare disease treatments has created a strong demand for multiomics services. With evolving regulatory requirements, companies are expanding their service offerings and investing in innovations that streamline the research and clinical workflows, ensuring high-quality and compliant multiomics services.



As multiomics technologies evolve, the U.S. multiomics services market is positioned to advance biomedical research, accelerate drug discovery, and improve patient outcomes in precision health solutions worldwide.



U.S. Multiomics Services Market Report Highlights

By services, research services dominated the U.S. multiomics services market in 2024, accounting for 67.44% of the market share. Researchers are leveraging multiomics approaches to explore complex biological processes, discover new biomarkers, and gain deeper insights into disease mechanisms. As the need for comprehensive, integrated biological data grows in areas like oncology, neurology, and rare diseases, research services play a central role in advancing scientific knowledge and therapeutic innovation.

By type, bulk multiomics services held the largest market share in 2024, accounting for 77.01% of the market. This dominance can be attributed to the growing demand for large-scale multiomics analysis in drug discovery, biomarker development, and clinical diagnostics. Bulk multiomics services offer comprehensive, scalable solutions for analyzing large datasets, integrating genomics, proteomics, and metabolomics information to enhance understanding of complex diseases. The ability to handle large volumes of data with high precision and efficiency positions bulk multiomics as a key service offering for pharmaceutical companies, research institutions, and clinical labs.

By application, drug discovery & development dominated the U.S. multiomics services market in 2024, capturing 35.52% of the market share. Multiomics is increasingly being integrated into the drug development pipeline, allowing for more accurate identification of therapeutic targets, optimization of drug formulations, and a better understanding of drug efficacy and safety. This application continues to be a major driver in the market due to the growing focus on precision medicine, particularly in oncology, neurology, and immunology. The ability to provide a holistic view of disease mechanisms and predict patient responses to treatment enhances the success rate of drug discovery and clinical trials.

By end use, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies dominated the U.S. multiomics services market in 2024, accounting for 44.83% of the market share. These companies are at the forefront of adopting multiomics services to support drug discovery, biomarker development, and personalized medicine. The demand for high-quality, integrated multiomics data is critical in streamlining the development of innovative therapies and improving the precision of clinical trials. Ongoing collaborations between pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms, and multiomics service providers are helping to accelerate the development of next-generation therapies and expand the applications of multiomics across various therapeutic areas.

In April 2025, Source BioScience collaborated with CCL to strengthen its genomic testing and precision medicine capabilities to advance diagnostic solutions and drive innovations in critical healthcare.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 90 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $398.7 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $1660 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.1% Regions Covered United States



