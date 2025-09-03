Stock Yards Bancorp Names Michael W. Woods as Principal Accounting Officer

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBT), parent company of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company, with offices in Louisville, central, eastern and northern Kentucky, as well as the Indianapolis, Indiana and Cincinnati, Ohio metropolitan markets, today announced that Michael W. Woods has joined the Company as Principal Accounting Officer effective immediately.

Michael Woods is a Certified Public Accountant with over 25 years of experience in financial reporting, internal control, and strategic planning. Before joining the Company, Mr. Woods served as SVP and Corporate Controller at Old National Bancorp starting in 2017, and held the role of Principal Accounting Officer of Old National Bancorp from 2017 to 2022. Before joining Old National Bancorp, Mr. Woods served in various financial and accounting roles at FirstMerit Corporation, KeyCorp, and other financial institutions, including as Co-Acting Corporate Controller of FirstMerit. Mr. Woods holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from The Ohio State University, and earned his CPA in 1993.

“We are excited to welcome Michael to the Bank as Principal Accounting Officer,” said James A. (Ja) Hillebrand, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Michael brings a wealth of knowledge, with years of hands-on experience leading complex accounting functions, implementing financial controls, and navigating regulatory requirements. His expertise makes him the ideal choice to strengthen our financial operations and support our continued growth.”

Louisville, Kentucky-based Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc., with $9.21 billion in assets, was incorporated in 1988 as a bank holding company. It is the parent company of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company, which was established in 1904. The Company’s common shares trade on The Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol “SYBT.”