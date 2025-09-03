Digital Transformation in Edtech - Market Analysis and Competitive Landscape Report 2025

Dublin, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Transformation in Edtech Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The digital transformation in edtech market size has grown exponentially in recent years. It will grow from $6.73 billion in 2024 to $8.39 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.6%.

The growth during the historic period can be attributed to several factors, including the increasing penetration of the internet, the growing adoption of mobile devices, advancements in cloud computing, the rise of e-learning platforms, and the growing demand for personalized learning.



The digital transformation in edtech market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $20.07 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.4%. The projected growth during the forecast period can be attributed to several factors, including the rise of AI-powered learning, the growth of immersive technologies such as VR and AR, the expansion of 5G connectivity, the increasing focus on lifelong learning, and the rising demand for data-driven education.

Key trends during this period include AI-driven personalized learning, the use of blockchain for credential verification, immersive learning with AR/VR, gamification and adaptive learning, and the integration of IoT in smart classrooms.



The growth of e-learning platforms is expected to drive the expansion of the digital transformation in the EdTech market. E-learning platforms are online systems that offer courses, training, and educational content, enabling people to learn at their own pace, from any location, using the internet. The rise of these platforms is fueled by the increasing demand for flexible and accessible education, as more people opt for learning outside of traditional classrooms. This shift is making education more convenient and accessible. For example, according to Eurostat, a Luxembourg-based government agency, 30% of internet users aged 16 to 74 used an online course or learning material in January 2024, a 2% increase from 28% in 2022. As a result, the rise of e-learning platforms is significantly contributing to the growth of the digital transformation in the EdTech market.



Major companies are focusing on advancements such as artificial intelligence-powered learning solutions to improve education and accessibility. AI-powered learning tools use artificial intelligence to customize lessons, offer smart tutoring, and adapt learning based on a student's needs and progress. For example, in March 2024, Accenture Inc., an Ireland-based professional services company, launched Accenture LearnVantage, a comprehensive learning and training platform designed to meet the growing demand for technology, data, and AI skills. LearnVantage offers a range of services, including specialized training in AI and data science for IT professionals, certifications in cloud and cybersecurity, and generative AI training for business leaders and executives.



In May 2024, Accenture Inc. further strengthened its position by acquiring Udacity, a US-based EdTech company, for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition allows Accenture to enhance its offerings in industry-specific training and technology skills development, particularly in the AI sector. Udacity provides online learning programs focused on technology and business skills, making it a valuable addition to Accenture's capabilities.



Major players in the digital transformation in edtech market are Amazon Inc., Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Pearson plc, LinkedIn Learning, Think and Learn Private Limited, 2U Inc., Chegg Inc., Coursera Inc., Instructure Holdings Inc., Duolingo Inc., Edmentum Inc., Pluralsight Inc., edX LLC, Crimson Education Ltd, upGrad Education Private Limited, Headway, Codecademy, Physics Wallah Private Limited, Udacity Inc., and Khan Academy Inc.



