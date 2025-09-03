Longbow Capital completes final closing of the Longbow Energy Transition Fund II with $365 million of committed capital

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Longbow Capital, a Calgary based private equity investment manager with a 28 year track record and approximately $1.7 billion of assets under management, announces the final closing of the Longbow Energy Transition Fund II (the “Fund”) with approximately $365 million of committed capital from leading institutional and family office investors.

The Fund has a North American mandate to invest in growth stage businesses that are expected to benefit from the momentum behind the energy transition, with a focus on companies that help lower carbon emissions and provide technology and services to facilitate the ongoing evolution of our energy system.

Longbow is pleased to welcome Canada Growth Fund, Export Development Canada, Teralys Capital and Northleaf Capital Partners as partners in the fund alongside existing institutional investors including BDC Capital, TD Bank Group and Caterpillar.

About Longbow Capital

Longbow Capital is a Calgary based private equity investment manager that was founded in 1997. Longbow currently has approximately $1.7 billion of assets under administration spanning many aspects of the energy and power sector including energy and power production, infrastructure, services and technology. www.longbowcapital.com

Source: Longbow Capital