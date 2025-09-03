US Gold and Coin Launches National Brand Unifying Local Gold and Coin Buyers

Dallas, TX , Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new name is entering the precious metals industry, bringing decades of regional expertise under one umbrella. US Gold and Coin has formally launched as a national brand, integrating more than 30 independent gold and coin buying businesses from across the country into a single network. The consolidation marks a strategic step aimed at standardizing the customer experience, increasing operational visibility, and simplifying the process of selling items such as coins, gold jewelry, silverware, and other valuables.

The move aligns multiple locally recognized operations—such as Dallas Coin Buyers—under the US Gold and Coin banner. This centralized approach allows the company to deliver localized services while streamlining business processes and ensuring pricing consistency based on up-to-date market data.



“Building a unified brand enables us to provide both continuity and local expertise,” said a spokesperson for US Gold and Coin. “Sellers know they’re dealing with professionals who understand the market and their community.”

Each location within the US Gold and Coin network is staffed by professionals trained in precious metals and numismatics, offering in-person evaluations in secure, accessible locations. Unlike mail-in services or traditional pawn shops, this model supports direct, same-day offers using current commodity pricing, with no obligation for the seller. Transparency and clarity are emphasized throughout the transaction process.

The brand has also introduced a new digital platform at usgoldandcoin.com, designed to give users clear, location-based information and support. The website includes explanations of the evaluation process, accepted items, and answers to frequently asked questions. Visitors can easily find information specific to their region, including contact details for local offices in cities such as Houston, Phoenix, Tampa, and others.

US Gold and Coin’s expansion comes amid rising interest in alternative assets and personal valuables. As part of its growth plan, the company will continue to open new locations and expand its service offerings in urban markets nationwide.

The national rollout is not intended to change the way local teams operate, but rather to unify their practices under one consistent standard. The company believes this will provide sellers with greater assurance and more predictable outcomes, while also giving local offices access to centralized training, compliance oversight, and operational resources.

For individuals exploring options for selling inherited items, private collections, or individual pieces, US Gold and Coin offers an in-person, confidential consultation process rooted in current valuations and straightforward communication.

About US Gold and Coin

US Gold and Coin is a national network of locally operated precious metal and collectible buyers, offering in-person evaluation and purchase services across major U.S. cities. With decades of industry experience behind each location, the brand delivers consistent service and pricing through a unified operational model.

