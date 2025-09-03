Deadline Alert: PubMatic, Inc. (PUBM) Investors Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP reminds investors of the upcoming October 20, 2025 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired PubMatic, Inc. (“PubMatic” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PUBM) securities between February 27, 2025 and August 11, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

What Happened?

On August 11, 2025, after the market closed, PubMatic released its second quarter 2025 financial report. In its report, PubMatic’s Chief Financial Officer, Steven Pantelick, revealed that the Company’s outlook reflects “a reduction in ad spend from one of [its] top DSP partners.” The Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Rajeev Goel, further revealed that a “top DSP buyer” had “shifted a significant number of clients to a new platform that evaluates inventory differently” causing significant headwinds. Goel stated, in response to the inventory valuation change, the Company would “need to do a better job . . . to prioritize across all the hundreds of billions of daily ad impressions that we have, which subset of those impressions that we send to this DSP.”

On this news, PubMatic’s stock price fell $2.23, or 21.1%, to close at $8.34 per share on August 12, 2025, on unusually heavy trading volume.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that a top DSP buyer was shifting a significant number of clients to a new platform which evaluated inventory differently; (2) that, as a result, PubMatic was seeing a reduction in ad spend and revenue from this top DSP buyer; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired PubMatic securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than October 20, 2025 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

Charles Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150,

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

