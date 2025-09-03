KapitalIntelligenz Akademie Advances NovaMind AI 5.0 to Final Testing with Thomas Bernhard

Berlin, Germany, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KapitalIntelligenz Akademie has announced the start of the final testing phase for NovaMind AI 5.0, an advanced artificial intelligence platform designed to support intelligent, data-driven financial decisions. The system, developed under the direction of Thomas Bernhard, aims to deliver adaptive market strategies and transparent investment outputs for a broad range of investor profiles.









Launch of Final Testing Phase



Core System Design and Architecture



NovaMind AI 5.0 consists of four integrated modules:



Trade Signal Decision Engine



AI-Based Algorithmic Execution Systems



Strategic Investment Decision Framework



Expert Advisory Component



These modules are built upon a multi-layer neural network that continuously processes and learns from diverse market data inputs—including price trends, macroeconomic variables, and investor sentiment—while producing real-time, structured recommendations.



AI Application in Investment Decision-Making



The platform is engineered to minimize bias and improve consistency in portfolio management by replacing emotional or reactive decision patterns with structured, machine-calculated logic. Through ongoing training cycles and dynamic weight adjustment, the system improves predictive reliability and adapts to new market conditions without sacrificing transparency or interpretability.



“Intelligent investing requires systems that are both rigorous and adaptable,” said Thomas Bernhard. “NovaMind AI 5.0 represents the culmination of years of development aimed at delivering clarity and accountability in an increasingly complex market environment.”



Objectives of the Testing Phase



The current test cycle will evaluate NovaMind AI 5.0 under real-time market conditions, focusing on:



Signal responsiveness during market volatility



Strategy adaptability across asset classes



Performance tracking under live stress scenarios



Interface usability for both technical and non-technical users



Testing will continue through Q4 2025, with performance data compiled for internal analysis and targeted industry review in early 2026.



Vision and Long-Term Strategy



KapitalIntelligenz Akademie is committed to building intelligent financial infrastructure that simplifies complex investment decisions. Headquartered in Berlin, the organization develops proprietary AI solutions aimed at bringing greater structure, clarity, and fairness to the decision-making process across global markets.



NovaMind AI 5.0 reflects this commitment by bridging advanced computational models with real-world financial application, offering a technology that is both scalable and human-centered in design.



About KapitalIntelligenz Akademie



KapitalIntelligenz Akademie is a Berlin-based financial technology institute focused on artificial intelligence solutions for investment decision-making. The organization develops proprietary AI platforms that combine real-time market data, neural network infrastructure, and adaptive analytics to support structured and transparent investment processes. Its flagship system, NovaMind AI 5.0, is currently undergoing final-stage evaluation for multi-market deployment.



Disclaimer: The content of this press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice, financial guidance, or a recommendation to engage in any trading activity. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and seek independent professional advice before making any financial decisions.