Insight Financial Services Awarded Washington School Information Processing Cooperative Contract

COSTA MESA, Calif., Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Insight Financial Services (IFS), a division of Insight Investments, LLC, today announced it has been awarded a purchasing contract from the Washington School Information Processing Cooperative (WSIPC) , a nonprofit cooperative that secures member access to vetted providers with preferred pricing on products and services. As an approved WSIPC vendor, IFS will offer its industry-leading leasing services for technology, equipment, software, and more.

"We’re excited to begin our partnership with WSIPC to continue to support schools throughout Washington," said Andy Hashimoto, Vice President at Insight Financial Services. "By offering customizable, cost-effective technology financing, we empower districts to modernize their classrooms, optimize their budgets, and equip students and teachers with the tools necessary for success. This award reflects our ongoing commitment to creating sustainable and predictable leasing programs that expand access to technology statewide."

WSIPC members include K-12 public, private, charter, and tribal schools in Washington as well as regional educational entities, including libraries. WSIPC represents more than 330 districts and nearly one million students.

“Our leasing programs are built with flexibility in mind, so schools can get the most value while keeping budgets predictable,” said Colleen O’Donnell, Vice President of SLED, National Sales at Insight Financial Services. “At IFS, our role is to take the complexity out of technology refresh so academic leaders can stay focused on what matters most—educating students. We’re proud of the impact we’ve made with schools across the country, and we’re excited to help more Washington districts reach their technology goals through this program.”

“Insight Financial Services is transforming how schools and public agencies plan and invest in technology,” said Dr. Dana Anderson, WSIPC CEO. “As an awarded vendor of the WSIPC Cooperative Purchasing Program RFP 25 01, they deliver smarter, clearer, and more flexible tech leasing solutions - without the fine print headaches. Their approach empowers districts with line-item control over purchase, return, or renewal of equipment; in-house refurbishment; and free access to AMOS, a powerful lease-and-asset management dashboard - all helping refresh technology on-time, on-budget, and with zero surprises. This partnership offers our members innovative, transparent financial pathways that directly support teaching, learning, and operational excellence. We’re thrilled to welcome Insight Financial Services to our Purchasing Program and excited for the positive impact this will bring to our schools and communities.”

IFS offers a range of tailored lease programs designed to meet the unique technology needs of the education, government, and nonprofit sectors, including operating and capital leases. These programs are instrumental in helping customers to sustain their IT environments, establish modern refresh cycles, reduce total cost of ownership, track and manage their assets, and more. IFS has financed well over one million student and teacher devices, as well as other IT equipment, to provide teachers and students with the technology they need to teach and learn in an equitable way.

IFS’ WSIPC contract number is WSIPC RFP 25-01.

For more information visit: Insight Financial Services 25-01 WSIPC, K-12 Technology Services .

About Insight Financial Services

Insight Financial Services (IFS), a division of Insight Investments, LLC, delivers customized leasing solutions for the acquisition of technology, equipment, and associated services. Corporate enterprises, education institutions, and government agencies benefit from IFS’ fully transparent IT refresh and lease solutions. Value Added Resellers (VARs), Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), and Managed Services Providers (MSPs) leverage IFS for customized vendor programs that help their customers acquire more of their solutions. IFS prides itself on a hands-on, collaborative approach to leasing. Its Asset Management Online System (AMOS) provides clients with anywhere, anytime asset and lease management. For more information, visit www.ifsleasing.com.