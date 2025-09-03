Arise Publishing House releases The Book Women Are Calling a Lifeline for Mental Health, Connection, and Purpose — RISE Reveals the Untold Truths Women Are Now Telling

Boise, ID, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arise Publishing House today announced the release of RISE: How to Find Your People, Your Power, and Purpose in Your Journey Towards Success, a powerful new anthology uniting seven women who share raw, unfiltered stories of resilience, healing, and reinvention. Billed as the book modern women didn’t know they needed, RISE is already being hailed as a lifeline for those battling burnout, isolation, and the search for authentic connection in a world overwhelmed by pressure and digital noise.





Seven courageous women united by their stories and purpose, coming together to inspire every woman ready to rise.

RISE delivers what millions of women are starving for: unfiltered, vulnerable and honest stories of resilience, reinvention, and real-world wisdom. These are not polished success stories made up in ChatGPT for the highlight reel—they are raw journeys filled with setbacks, breakthroughs, and the tough truths women often hide. The book’s powerful message acknowledges the deep emotional struggles modern women wrestle with—from anxiety and systemic inequity, from career challenges, to motherhood, mid-life to the search for meaningful community—and offers a revolutionary roadmap to reclaim your voice and power.

This powerful anthology, curated by visionary author and publisher Charity Majors, founder of Arise Publishing House, alongside six courageous women–Elizabeth Scarcella, Heather McNally, Heather Olson, Mary Semenza, Melanie Herschorn, and Noelle Kustas–shatters the silence around what it truly takes to heal, connect, and thrive in today’s chaotic world.

Why RISE Is What Women Have Been Waiting For:

A Movement, Not Just a Book: RISE is sparking real conversations around mental health and authentic connection, offering women permission to be seen, heard, and supported without shame.





RISE is sparking real conversations around mental health and authentic connection, offering women permission to be seen, heard, and supported without shame. Stories That Hit Home: From trauma survivors, and midlife mentors to faith-driven healers and groundbreaking entrepreneurs, the diverse authors share the untold truths women are now boldly telling.





From trauma survivors, and midlife mentors to faith-driven healers and groundbreaking entrepreneurs, the diverse authors share the untold truths women are now boldly telling. Rewriting the Rules of Success: Forget hustle culture and highlight reels—RISE celebrates messy progress, vulnerability, radical self-compassion, and the courage it takes to start over, again and again.





Forget hustle culture and highlight reels—RISE celebrates messy progress, vulnerability, radical self-compassion, and the courage it takes to start over, again and again. A Community of Women Rising Together: Beyond the pages, RISE is a rallying cry for sisterhood, inspiring collective healing and action in a world starved for belonging and the coming together of women as a whole.

Expertise Rooted in Experience: The authors are not only storytellers but also leaders and guides across fields including functional medicine, trauma recovery, life coaching, ministry, publishing, and entrepreneurship. Their lived wisdom blends neuroscience, faith, psychology, and practical strategies that readers can immediately apply.

“There’s a popular quote that says “if there is ever a time when women of the world come together, it will be a force that the world has never known…" 'I believe that time is now and this book is a physical representation of this call." Majors shares. "RISE holds not just a story but breakthrough for every woman ready to reclaim her voice and step into her purpose. It will challenge you to un-become everything the world said you should be and get into radical alignment with who you were always created to be. It will invite you to RISE.”

Meet the Voices Behind RISE:

Mary Semenza, a boutique fashion entrepreneur who overcame small-town limitations and financial hardship with generosity and self-belief, proving that dreams belong to those willing to fight for them.

Elizabeth Scarcella, a functional medicine expert and faith-rooted healer who survived severe trauma and chronic illness, blending neuroscience and spiritual wellness to guide women from burnout to vibrant purpose.

Heather McNally, a certified life coach specializing in breaking limiting beliefs, who transformed a childhood shadowed by abuse and silence into a mission to empower others to step out of the “herd” and into their authentic power.

Noelle Kustas, an educator and midlife mentor who fled domestic violence to rebuild her life and found her “encore” calling—helping women rediscover their spark and create joyful, purpose-filled next chapters.

Heather Olson, a mother and mental health advocate who battled postpartum depression and suicidal thoughts, now courageously sharing her journey to destigmatize mental illness and encourage healing through faith and self-care.

Melanie Herschorn, a journalist-turned-publisher who faced emotional abuse and business setbacks, now channeling her expertise into helping attorneys & wealth professionals amplify their impact by becoming authors.

Charity Majors, is a professional speaker, acclaimed author, leadership developer, and ministry leader with extensive experience in culture, community, and leadership development. As founder, she empowers women and organizations to embrace transformation, align with purpose, and step confidently into faith-rooted leadership. Through her proven frameworks, Charity cultivates collaborative communities that empower individuals to lead with clarity, purpose, and Major Impact.

More Than a Book—RISE Is a Call to Action

This is the moment for women to step into truth and belonging. RISE meets women at the crossroads of modern demands and ancient longings—a place where faith, perseverance, and community intersect. It addresses the aching for authentic connection in a world overwhelmed by digital noise and transactional relationships. It offers scientific insights alongside spiritual depth, practical tools alongside heartfelt stories.

As contributing author, Noelle Kustas says, "RISE is a love letter to women everywhere."

In a time when artificial intelligence and virtual connections dominate, RISE stands as a profound reminder: the human heart’s capacity for empathy, connection, resilience, and radical belonging cannot be replicated by any algorithm. It is a call to step off the hamster wheel, find your people, and rise with purpose and stand in your power.

RISE comes with free resources, invitations to exclusive communities, and practical guides designed to turn stories into movements and voices into change.

Alongside the powerful stories in RISE, these authors offer free companion gifts and a transformational guide designed to support every woman on her journey to purpose and power. Together, they provide tools and inspiration to elevate your rise.

Arise Publishing House is a dynamic, forward-thinking publisher dedicated to nurturing emerging leaders and amplifying their transformative messages. We believe that every visionary has a unique story to tell and a powerful impact to make on the world. Our mission is simple yet profound: to guide passionate individuals through the journey of developing their ideas, crafting compelling narratives, and sharing their wisdom with a global audience. We don't just publish books; we cultivate thought leaders and change-makers. At Arise Publishing House, we believe that great ideas have the power to shape the future. We're not just in the business of publishing books; we're in the business of launching movements, sparking conversations, and inspiring change.

