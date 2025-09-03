OMV Energy and DeepIQ Announce Collaboration with Microsoft to Deploy Agentic AI in OMV Energy Drilling Operations

HOUSTON, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeepIQ and OMV Energy today announce a collaboration with Microsoft aimed at transforming OMV Energy drilling operations through the deployment of agentic AI. This collaboration unites DeepIQ’s Agentic AI solutions, Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service, and OMV’s deep industry knowledge to enhance operational efficiencies across the board.

The first solution delivered under this collaboration will be well construction optimization by automating the corporate learning circle. This is an Agentic AI based solution, that provides context aware workflow and assistance in the well design and development process, leveraging a wide array of data sources including historical well data, geological models, exploration parameters and real-time sensor feeds. Agentic AI is used to enhance the productivity of engineers and will usher a new wave of AI enhanced productivity in the energy industry.

Vish Avasarala, CEO of DeepIQ, commented: "Our collaboration with OMV Energy and Microsoft is a key step forward in our efforts to contribute to the digital transformation of the energy industry. By harnessing powerful AI alongside comprehensive data, we aim to empower operators to make more informed design decisions, reduce operational risks, and enhance overall safety, driving efficiency at a grand scale."

Richard Kucs, Drilling Advisor at OMV Energy, expressed his enthusiasm for the project: "At OMV Energy, we are dedicated to enhancing our operations by integrating digital, AI-driven systems, thereby allowing our engineers to focus on what they do best: Engineering."

Agentic AI will be embedded directly into OMV Energy’s digital infrastructure, supporting automated risk detection, equipment selection optimization, and knowledge management.. These AI-driven insights are designed to enhance safety, reliability and efficiency by minimizing downtime, tool failures, and suboptimal operational choices.

Hermann Erlach, General Manager of Microsoft Austria, adds: “Agents are the apps for a new AI-powered world and have the potential to transform business processes. For energy companies, Agents can help improve safety and reliability, streamline operations, enhance collaboration and drive innovation at scale.”

As part of this initiative, DeepIQ and Microsoft will assist OMV Energy in expanding the use of Agentic AI across its global well construction operations, utilizing a hybrid cloud-edge architecture to facilitate AI-driven automation throughout OMV Energy’s drilling operations. This rollout is in line with OMV Energy’s wider digital transformation goals, which focus on boosting operational efficiency, reducing environmental impact, and enhancing workforce skills.

About DeepIQ

Located in Houston, Texas, DeepIQ is a pioneering software company dedicated to transforming the industrial sector by digitizing human expertise. Built on a sophisticated foundation of Industrial DataOps and enhanced by AI-powered workflows, DeepIQ supports extensive industrial automation and improves user experiences across digital transformations.

About OMV

OMV, initially founded in 1956 as Österreichische Mineralölverwaltung Aktiengesellschaft, has emerged as a significant player in the global energy sector, recognized by Forbes as the 413th-largest public company in the world. The company operates in the upstream and downstream segments of the oil and gas industry and is also involved in petrochemicals and plastics recycling. OMV is a market leader in the oil and gas industry across Central and Eastern Europe.

For further inquiries, please contact: info@deepiq.com