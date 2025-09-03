PROACTIS SA -Press release (nomination M. Larsen) 03.09.2025

Press release

Appointment of Maria LARSEN to the board of directors of PROACTIS SA to replace Lucy FOX, who has resigned

PARIS, France – (3 September 2025) — Under the terms of the Board of Directors of the company PROACTIS SA (code ISIN : FR0004052561) held on the 31st of August 2025, Mrs. Maria LARSEN was co-opted as a director to replace Mrs. Lucy FOX, who resigned.

Shareholders will be asked to approve this appointment at the next Annual General Meeting called to approve the financial statements.

Maria LARSEN joined the PROACTIS Group in April 2025 as Customer Success and Transformation Director. Maria's diverse career spans leadership roles within the British Army, humanitarian aid and transformational management consultancy.

She brings exceptional leadership experience and a deep passion for stakeholder engagement. Maria LARSEN has delivered high-impact solutions for the private sector, third sector, the MoD, DHSC, and other public sector organizations.

As a result of these changes, the Board of Directors of PROACTIS SA is now composed as follows:

Member Functions Mandate expiry date Andrew REARDON Chairman of the Board of Directors

Chief Executive Officer Annual General Meeting to approve the financial statements for the year ending January 31, 2028 Bonnie MITCHELL Director Annual General Meeting to approve the financial statements for the year ending January 31, 2030 Graham DAVIS Director Annual General Meeting to approve the financial statements for the year ending January 31, 2028 Maria LARSEN Director Annual General Meeting to approve the financial statements for the year ending January 31, 2028

