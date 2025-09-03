Residual Chlorine Meters Market to Reach US$ 615.66 Million by 2033 | Astute Analytica

Chicago, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global residual chlorine meters market was valued at US$ 381.70 million in 2024 and is projected to reach US$ 615.66 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period 2025–2033.

Municipal water treatment remains the bedrock of the residual chlorine meters market. Governments globally are investing heavily in upgrading and expanding water infrastructure to ensure public safety. China’s ambitious plans include increasing its daily sewage treatment capacity by 12 million cubic meters by 2025. The country also aims to expand and renovate 45,000 kilometers of its sewage collection network during the same period. Furthermore, China intends to build 100 green and low-carbon benchmark plants for sewage treatment by 2025, signaling a massive need for monitoring equipment.

Download Sample Pages: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/residual-chlorine-meters-market

In India, Schneider Electric's contract to automate the Bhandup Water Treatment Plant in Mumbai, which processes 2,000 million liters per day (MLD), is a landmark project. Upon completion, the Bhandup plant will be the largest single water treatment complex in its region, processing up to 4,500 MLD and benefiting 22 million inhabitants.

Key Findings in Residual Chlorine Meters Market

Market Forecast (2033) US$ 615.66 million CAGR 5.3% Largest Region (2024) North America (38.8%) By Solutions Equipment (55.7%) By Measurement Offline (DPD Colorimetric Detection) (72.3%) By Form Wall Mount (44.1%) By Display LCD Display (78.9%) By Application Water Purification Plant (45.4%) Top Drivers Increasingly stringent government regulations mandating precise water quality monitoring.

Rising public awareness of waterborne diseases driving disinfection demand.

Technological advancements in sensor technology for improved accuracy and reliability. Top Trends Growing integration of smart meters with IoT for remote data logging.

Rising demand for portable meters for convenient field testing applications.

Increased adoption of automation to reduce human error and operational costs. Top Challenges Growing integration of smart meters with IoT for remote data logging.

Rising demand for portable meters for convenient field testing applications.

Increased adoption of automation to reduce human error and operational costs.

European Urban Centers Champion Advanced and Sustainable Water Management Solutions

Europe's commitment to sustainability is driving innovation in municipal water services. A Siemens-led project at Vienna's main sewage plant is a prime example in the residual chlorine meters market. It is expected to generate 78 GWh of electricity and 82 GWh of thermal energy annually. A significant environmental impact is anticipated, with the Vienna project aiming to save approximately 40,000 metric tons of CO2 per year. Technologically, advancements are evident as a water plant in Henan, China, installed LQC1200 controllers and DKS510 micro-current electrode method analyzers in 2024. These installations occurred at the water outlet and various points in the pipe network. Such deployments are crucial for meeting global standards like those from the World Health Organization, which stipulates a residual chlorine concentration of at least 0.5 mg per liter for a contact time of at least half an hour.

Industrial Sector Growth and Strict Compliance Mandates Fuel Market Expansion

Industrial applications represent a rapidly growing segment for the residual chlorine meters market. A pilot project for an AI-based wastewater treatment system in Chengdu, China, reported a remarkable 30% drop in chemical use. The same Chengdu project demonstrated a 25% increase in operational efficiency. In 2024, the equipment segment held the largest revenue share in China's Water & Wastewater Treatment Market. Supporting this growth, China is planning to renovate 80,000 km of sewage pipelines between 2021 and 2025. The country's robust industrial activity, with the manufacturing sector expanding by 6% in November 2024, further fuels demand. Between January and February 2025, the production of raw chemical materials and products in China grew by a substantial 9.5%, highlighting the need for process water monitoring.

Leisure and Hospitality Industries Prioritize Patron Safety and Water Hygiene

The global leisure industry, especially the swimming pool and spa sector, is a significant consumer of residual chlorine meters market. As of May 2025, Europe is home to 4,583 public swimming pools. Among these, 3,552 have a website, and 1,193 maintain YouTube channels, indicating a professionalized and safety-conscious industry. Beyond public facilities, there are approximately 2.5 million privately owned swimming pool facilities in Europe. Spain is a major market with approximately 1,300,000 residential and public pools.

The Spanish swimming pool sector comprises around 2,500 companies, which collectively employ approximately 70,000 workers. France boasts an even larger private market, with 3.6 million private swimming pools as of June 2025. This figure equates to one pool for every 20 inhabitants in France. The French market includes 1.73 million in-ground pools. New hospitality projects, like the Adagio Original London City East with its 132 units opening in early 2025 and the Novotel Sydney Cabramatta in Australia with its 140 rooms and outdoor pool set for mid-2025, will continue to drive demand.

Food, Beverage, and Pharmaceutical Sectors Demand Uncompromising Water Purity

Specialized industries require meticulous water quality control, creating a high-value niche within the residual chlorine meters market. In the food and beverage sector, a dairy plant in Inner Mongolia, China, now recycles 80% of its wastewater for cleaning and cooling, a process requiring constant monitoring. Yokogawa's non-reagent type free available chlorine sensor unit, the FC800D, is specifically suitable for water measurement for beer, soft drinks, and juice. Hach offers broader solutions, including instruments for measuring carbon dioxide and ozone in bottled water.

Hach also provides quality control tests for oxygen and carbonation levels in soft drinks. In pharmaceuticals, corporate responsibility aligns with technical needs. As of the end of 2022, EcoVadis had assessed suppliers representing over 50% of Danaher's annual supplier spend. In 2023, Danaher increased female representation in its global workforce to 40%. In that same year, U.S. People of Color representation at Danaher reached 42%.

Energy Generation and Desalination Verticals Rely on Precise Chlorine Dosing in the Residual Chlorine Meters Market

The power generation and desalination industries are critical for global infrastructure and depend on accurate chlorine monitoring. Siemens is supplying a redundant 20 kV medium-voltage power distribution system of the type NXAir, with 28 fields, to the Vienna sewage plant. The company will also install approximately 80 fields of Sivacon S8 low-voltage power distribution systems and 14 transformers. These systems will power about 450 motors and drives in the sewage plant. Veolia provides comprehensive water and wastewater treatment solutions for conventional power stations, as well as fossil fuel and solar plants.

In desalination, by 2050, the annual water demand in the MENA residual chlorine meters market is expected to rise by 25 billion cubic meters. Such an increase is equivalent to the production of more than 60 large-scale desalination plants. Saudi Arabia's desalination capacity is expected to reach 8.5 million cubic meters per day by 2025. A NEOM project, expected for completion in 2025, will produce 500,000 cubic meters of water a day. The Shuaiba 3 Desalination Plant in Saudi Arabia, with a capacity of 600,000 cubic meters per day, is likely to be commissioned in May 2025. On February 18, 2025, Etihad Water & Electricity in the UAE issued tenders for a new Independent Water Project in Fujairah.

Aquaculture and Environmental Monitoring Emerge as High-Growth Application Areas

Emerging applications are expanding the horizons of the residual chlorine meters market, particularly in aquaculture and environmental stewardship. A real-time seawater monitoring system in Xuan Dai Bay, Vietnam, launched in March 2020, now consists of permanent monitoring stations. The system tracks six key parameters: temperature, acidity, ammonia, dissolved oxygen, salinity, and turbidity. In addition, a pilot site in Hai Phong, Vietnam, is the country’s first inland aquaculture monitoring project. Vietnam’s aquaculture industry generates an impressive income of approximately AUD 11 billion per year. Currently, four water monitoring stations are operational in Xuan Dai Bay.

In Australia, a AUD 2 million investment in the Manjimup-Pemberton region is set to upgrade up to 19 existing streamflow gauging stations with new technology. The project will also include the installation of two new water monitoring stations in agricultural catchments, along with 20 new farm dam monitoring stations.

Smart Sensor Technology and IoT Integration Revolutionize Water Quality Monitoring

Technological innovation is a primary catalyst for residual chlorine meters market evolution. The rise of smart sensors and IoT is transforming data collection and analysis. Shipments of IoT devices in Japan are predicted to increase to 47.2 million units in 2025. The global IoT Sensors Market is anticipated to have a volume of 18.49 billion units by 2034, indicating a massive hardware base for new applications.

In 2024, over 60% of new water quality sensors sold globally were multi-parameter units, showcasing a trend toward more comprehensive monitoring solutions. A water monitoring system in Vietnam can sample the ocean as frequently as once every few minutes. The system operates with a processing delay as small as 0.5 seconds, demonstrating the power of real-time data.

Need Strategic Clarity? Talk to Our Analyst Today: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/report-walkthrough/residual-chlorine-meters-market

Dominant Market Players Solidify Positions Through Strategic Growth and Innovation

The competitive landscape of the residual chlorine meters market is shaped by established leaders driving growth. Xylem's revenue reached $8.6 billion in 2024, supported by 23,000 diverse employees. The company's orders grew to $2.2 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024. Xylem forecasts full-year 2025 revenue of approximately $8.6 to $8.7 billion. The company's Board of Directors declared a first-quarter dividend of $0.40 per share, payable on March 19, 2025. Veolia announced major contract wins in the first quarter of 2025, totaling more than $750 million. A contract in the United States for a semiconductor manufacturing plant is valued at $550 million over a 16-year period. The facility is expected to recycle approximately 8,000 m³ of water per day. A contract in San Francisco for biomethane production from wastewater is valued at $34 million.

Apart from this, three contracts for offshore oil production in Brazil and the UAE residual chlorine meters market have a combined value of nearly $170 million. Meanwhile, ABB acquired Real Tech, a company with over 10,000 installments worldwide. Demonstrating a commitment to intellectual property, Hitachi High-Tech holds 10,504 patents as of May 1, 2025.

Global Residual Chlorine Meters Market Major Players:

HORIBA

DKK-TOA CORPORATION

Hanna Instruments

Hach Company

Tanita

Automated Water & Effluent Ltd.

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Analyticon Biotechnologies GmbH

RAKIRO BIOTECH SYSTEMS PRIVATE LIMITED

BOQU Instruments

ABB Ltd.

Lohand Biological

Christian Bürkert GmbH & Co. KG

Extech Instruments

Other Prominent Players

Key Market Segmentation:

By Solution

Equipment

Consumables Reagent Kits Reagent Tablets/Powders Color Wheel Comparator Kits Test Tube Comparator Kits Pool Test Kits Test Strips Electrodes

Accessories

By Measurement

Offline (DPD Colorimetric Detection)

Online/Continuous (Amperometric Sensors)

By Form

Wall-mount

Handheld/ Portable

Pen Style

By Display

LED Display

LCD Display

By Application

Water Purification Plant Industrial Municipal

Food and Beverages

Desalination

Laboratory Use

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South America

Tailor This Report to Your Specific Business Needs: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/ask-for-customization/residual-chlorine-meters-market

About Astute Analytica

Astute Analytica is a global market research and advisory firm providing data-driven insights across industries such as technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and more. We publish multiple reports daily, equipping businesses with the intelligence they need to navigate market trends, emerging opportunities, competitive landscapes, and technological advancements.

With a team of experienced business analysts, economists, and industry experts, we deliver accurate, in-depth, and actionable research tailored to meet the strategic needs of our clients. At Astute Analytica, our clients come first, and we are committed to delivering cost-effective, high-value research solutions that drive success in an evolving marketplace.

Contact Us:

Astute Analytica

Phone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World)

For Sales Enquiries: sales@astuteanalytica.com

Website: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/

Follow us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube