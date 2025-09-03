Fall into Autumn with New Step2 Patio Products

STREETSBORO, Ohio, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Step2, leading manufacturer of play, patio and pool products, introduced new outdoor products perfect for the brisk, cooler months ahead. The company is expanding their popular line of weather-resistant outdoor furniture with the introduction of their new SwitchBack Patio Chair™ - an Adirondack-style recliner chair with a back that folds down into a flat table-top surface. In addition, the company introduced their new Firefly String Light Pole Stand with Planter™ to add a warm, ambient overhead glow to any outdoor space this fall.

The new products join other Step2 fall fan favorites including their Longhorn Firewood Rack™ and the viral Flip Seat™ – a versatile folding seat with back support perfect for camping and tailgating.

Step2’s fall lineup of products available at www.step2.com include:

NEW! SwitchBack Patio Chair™: this outdoor patio recliner features the smart versatility of a folding Adirondack chair. The back folds down into a flat tabletop surface, giving you a spot for snacks and drinks as you relax around the firepit. Made from durable, weather-resistant plastic, it is made to withstand the elements and arrives fully assembled. Retails for $149.99.

NEW! Firefly String Light Pole Stand with Planter™: add warmth and atmosphere to your outdoor space with the Firefly String Light Pole Stand with Planter™. Designed to securely hold a standard 4x4 wooden post with no digging or concrete required, it is easy to set up posts for string lights anywhere you need a soft, overhead glow whether on a patio, lining a pathway, or framing a firepit. The integrated planter adds color and life, with room for flowers and trailing greenery that can shift with the seasons. Retails for $149.99 (Lights and posts not included).

Longhorn Firewood Rack™: this rack is the perfect solution for firewood storage needs. Great for use near an outdoor firepit, Solo Stove, Breo or on the patio to easily grab firewood for indoor fireplace use. Constructed from high-quality resin, this rack will never chip, fade, crack, peel or rust. Retails for $99.99.

Flip Seat™: this viral, best-selling folding seat is perfect for on-the-go needs. It is ideal for use while tailgating or camping this fall and can be used when sitting on the ground, on the back of a flatbed truck, on top of a 5-gallon bucket or in the sand. The lightweight design is easy to carry with one hand. Retails for $59.99.

"We are ready to enjoy slower fall days, and cozy fall nights,” said Kelley Bennett, Chief Commercial Officer. “Whether you are sipping your morning coffee in the crisp autumn air or relaxing by the firepit in the evening with family and friends, our new line of products is perfect to enhance time spent outside this fall.”

About The Step2 Company:

Step2 has been a leader in designing, manufacturing and marketing children’s and home products for over 30 years. From imaginative kids' toys to resilient planters and sleek pool loungers, Step2 brings high-quality, durable innovative products that bring fun and style to your home for many years to come.

