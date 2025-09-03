DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Nutex Health

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Nutex To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Nutex Health Inc. (“Nutex” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NUTX) and reminds investors of the October 21, 2025 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) HaloMD was achieving lucrative arbitration results for Nutex by engaging in a coordinated scheme to defraud insurance companies; (2) as a result, to the extent that they were the product of fraudulent conduct, revenues attributable to the Company's engagement with HaloMD in the IDR process were unsustainable; (3) in addition, the Company overstated the extent to which it had remediated, and/or its ability to remediate, the material weaknesses in its internal controls over financial reporting; (4) as a result, the Company was unable to effectively account for the treatment of certain of its stock based compensation obligations; (5) as a result, Nutex improperly calculated these stock based compensation obligations as equity rather than liabilities; (6) the foregoing increased the risk that the Company would be unable to timely file certain financial reports with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"); (7) accordingly, Nutex's business and/or financial prospects were overstated; and (8) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On July 22, 2025, Blue Orca Capital ("Blue Orca") issued a short report on Nutex. The Blue Orca report alleges, among other things, that Nutex faces litigation risk due to its relationship with HaloMD, a third-party vendor that was recently sued for engaging in a "coordinated fraudulent scheme" to take millions from insurance companies on behalf of healthcare billing clients.

Following publication of the Blue Orca report, Nutex's stock price fell $11.18 per share, or 10.05%, to close at $100.01 per share on July 22, 2025.

On July 24, 2025, Nutex issued a press release responding to the Blue Orca Report, stating that it "strongly disagrees with the allegations in the report" and that it "expects to provide related updates in its upcoming earnings release and Form 10-Q for the second quarter of 2025 due on or before August 14, 2025."

However, after the market closed on August 14, 2025, Nutex announced that it would "delay filing its Form 10-Q for the period ending June 30, 2025", citing "non-cash accounting adjustments related to the treatment of stock-based compensation obligations for certain under-construction and ramping hospitals, as disclosed in previous filings."

When Nutex failed to rebut the allegations of the Blue Orca Report, the Company's stock price fell $18.22 per share, or 16.39%, to close at $92.91 per share on August 15, 2025.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Nutex’s conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the Nutex Health class action, go to www.faruqilaw.com/NUTX

