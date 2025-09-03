Organic Yeast Market Size to Hit USD 1206.28 Million at a CAGR of 10.5% by 2034 - Report by Zion Market Research (ZMR)

NEW YORK, USA, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Organic Yeast Market By Type (Yeast Extracts, Inactive Dry Yeast), By Application (Food & Beverages, Animal Feed), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets, Online Stores), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2025 - 2034” in its research database.

Organic Yeast Industry Overview -

Organic yeast is a natural microorganism refined without synthetic chemicals, GMOs, or pesticides, increasing its suitability for sustainable and clean-label food production. It is commonly used in brewing, baking, nutritional supplements, and animal feed because of its rich vitamins, proteins, bioactive compounds, and mineral content. The global organic yeast market is projected to witness substantial growth driven by the growing health and wellness awareness, growth of the bakery and confectionery industry, and rise in plant-based and vegan diets. Growing awareness of immunity and nutrition has amplified the demand for organic yeast, which is high in amino acids, protein, minerals, and vitamins. This trend is mainly strong in fortified and dietary supplements.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Report Details Market Size in 2024 USD 542.69 Million Market Forecast in 2034 USD 1206.28 Million Growth Rate CAGR of 10.5% Base Year 2024 Forecast Years 2025- 2034 Key Companies Covered Lesaffre Group, Angel Yeast Co. Ltd., Lallemand Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Kerry Group plc, Associated British Foods plc (ABF Ingredients), Biorigin, Biospringer, Synergy Flavors, AB Mauri, Levapan S.A., Ohly GmbH, Oriental Yeast Co. Ltd., Kothari Fermentation and Biochem Ltd., Givaudan, and others. Segments Covered By Type, By Application, By Distribution Channel, and By Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.





Key Insights

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global organic yeast market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 10.50% over the forecast period (2025-2034)

over the forecast period (2025-2034) In terms of revenue, the global organic yeast market size was valued at around USD 542.69 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 1206.28 million by 2034.

The organic yeast market is projected to grow significantly owing to growing demand in animal feed applications, increasing consumer preferences for organic bakery products, and supportive government certification and regulations for organic products.

Based on type, the yeast extracts segment is expected to lead the market, while the inactive dry yeast segment is expected to grow considerably.

Based on application, the food & beverages segment is the dominating segment, while the animal feed segment is projected to witness sizeable revenue over the forecast period.

Based on the distribution channel, the supermarkets segment is expected to lead the market compared to the online stores segment.

Based on region, Europe is projected to dominate the global market during the estimated period, followed by North America.

Industry Growth Factors

Nutritional yeast settles at the intersection of function and flavor, offering B-vitamin fortification, savory notes, and protein contribution for snacks, soups, and dairy alternatives. Immune-support elements from yeast have maintained the demand since 2020-2022, now stabilizing in regular wellness items. Organic certification offers more trust for clean-eaters, parents, and label-checkers.

The worldwide functional foods and minerals/vitamins domain continues to post-steady mid-single-digit growth; within that, gut-health and immune platforms have been strong. Nutritional yeast retail sales have accelerated since transitioning from specialty to mainstream, with several brands experiencing a double-digit unit increase from 2021 to 2023. Organic variants register premiums of ~10–25%, based on the retailer and the pack size, enhancing category value mix.

Organic Yeast Market: Segmentation

The global organic yeast market is segmented based on type, application, distribution channel, and region.

Based on type, the global organic yeast industry is divided into yeast extracts and inactive dry yeast. The yeast extracts segment registered a leading market share owing to extensive use in smacks, sauces, bakery, and ready-to-eat meals. They serve as a natural flavor enhancer, offering umami taste without chemical enhancers or artificial additives.

Based on application, the global organic yeast market is segmented into food & beverages and animal feed. The food & beverages segment holds a larger market share due to its broader use in confectionery, savory snacks, bakery, and drinks.

Based on the distribution channel, the global market is segmented into supermarkets and online stores. The supermarkets and hypermarkets segment captures the maximum market share owing to consumer trust and their broad accessibility.

Regional Scope:

Europe is likely to sustain its leadership in the organic yeast market due to the strong organic food consumption, established regulatory architecture, and rise in the confectionery and bakery market. Europe holds one of the biggest organic food industries worldwide, estimated at more than $60 billion in 2023, accounting for approximately half of the global organic sales. Economies like Italy, France, and Germany are forerunners in beverage consumption and organic bakery, directly amplifying organic yeast demand.

Some of the main players in the global organic yeast market include;

Lesaffre Group

Angel Yeast Co. Ltd.

Lallemand Inc.

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Kerry Group plc

Associated British Foods plc (ABF Ingredients)

Biorigin

Biospringer

Synergy Flavors

AB Mauri

Levapan S.A.

Ohly GmbH

Oriental Yeast Co. Ltd.

Kothari Fermentation and Biochem Ltd.

Givaudan

The global organic yeast market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Yeast Extracts

Inactive Dry Yeast

By Application

Food & Beverages

Animal Feed

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets

Online Stores

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



