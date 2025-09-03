Puget Sound Energy breaks ground on new utility-scale solar project in Washington state

Bellevue, Wash., Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puget Sound Energy (PSE) announced today that phased construction has begun on its utility-scale solar facility known as Appaloosa Solar Project, in southeastern Washington.

The Appaloosa Solar Project will be partially co-located within the existing PSE Lower Snake River Wind Facility footprint in Garfield County, and will be capable of generating 142 MW of clean energy, enough to power more than 30,000 homes. The project will leverage existing transmission rights and infrastructure. This strategic approach minimizes local impacts and project costs.

Appaloosa Solar will contribute 4% towards PSE's 2030 clean energy targets and help meet peak demand during the summer. It will create employment opportunities for approximately 300 workers during construction with community workforce or project labor agreements being utilized. It will also include local and diverse suppliers when available, promoting economic development in the region.

"We're excited to see construction underway to bring clean, reliable utility-scale solar energy to our customers, especially during peak summer months when cooling demand is high," said Ron Roberts, PSE Senior Vice President of Energy Resources. "This project demonstrates our commitment to a lower carbon future and advances our efforts to meet Washington state's ambitious clean energy goals."

Appaloosa Solar will be constructed by Qcells EPC who will serve as the module manufacturer and engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) solution provider. Construction will continue through 2026 with a commercial operation date expected at the end of next year.

Garfield County granted a conditional use permit for the Appaloosa Solar Project last July, following three public meetings and two years of community engagement by Qcells on the project. PSE has a long-standing relationship with the local community and is committed to providing education and tour opportunities at the facility once completed.

Since the passage of CETA in 2019, PSE has added more than 6,000 MW of renewable energy resources to its resource mix. About 2,033 MW of that generation comes from new resources from 11 projects built to serve the energy needs of our customers.

Attachment