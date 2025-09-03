Reinke Manufacturing Announces U.S. and Canada Availability of E3™: The First Precision Series of Center Pivot Systems

Irrigation System Market Leader Delivers the Innovation Growers Need to Manage Today’s Top Water Efficiency Challenges

DESHLER, Neb., Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reinke Manufacturing, a global leader in irrigation systems and technology, today announced the commercial release of E3™, the first precision series of center pivot systems, now available to growers in the United States and Canada.

First unveiled in 2024, the patented E3 system is designed to deliver unmatched water application accuracy and performance across diverse field conditions. By ensuring consistent and efficient distribution, E3 provides tremendous value to growers, helping to maximize yield potential while conserving water and reducing operating costs.

“With E3 now available across the U.S. and Canada, growers finally have access to a center pivot system designed from the ground up for precision,” said Chris Roth, president of Reinke. “This is more than a new product—it’s a new standard for how irrigation systems perform in the field, giving growers the control and efficiency they’ve been asking for.”

E3 is the first precision series of spans and end booms with uniform coupler spacing in 30- and 60-inch intervals to achieve uniform water application the entire length of the system. It exceeds USDA Center Pivot Evaluation and Design (CPED) water uniformity benchmarks and includes a suite of advancements that improve stability, reliability, and efficiency across terrains:

Precision system configurations : spans from 80’ to 220’ in 20’ increments (including the in-demand 175’) and inverted truss end booms from 10’ to 110’.

: spans from 80’ to 220’ in 20’ increments (including the in-demand 175’) and inverted truss end booms from 10’ to 110’. ReinLock™ anti-racking truss system : engineered for superior strength and consistent span crown in challenging field conditions.

: engineered for superior strength and consistent span crown in challenging field conditions. Exclusive Reinke V-ring seals : maintain flow without reduction for powerfully precise watering.

: maintain flow without reduction for powerfully precise watering. Single-leg tower design : minimizes crop loss as the system moves through fields.

: minimizes crop loss as the system moves through fields. Durability features : maintenance-free bearings, corrosion-resistant coatings, and grease-free operation.

: maintenance-free bearings, corrosion-resistant coatings, and grease-free operation. ESAC™ technology: Electronic Swing Arm Corners for full-field irrigation coverage.

To make the system instantly recognizable in the field, every E3 pivot carries a distinct blue end sign. More than a visual marker, it symbolizes Reinke’s commitment to innovation. It sets E3 apart as the first precision series of center pivots, giving growers and dealers a clear, trusted indicator of advanced irrigation technology.

E3 is now available for purchase through Reinke dealers in the U.S. and Canada, with additional markets to be opened as this advanced system rolls out worldwide. To learn more or to find a dealer near you, visit www.Reinke.com.

About Reinke Manufacturing

With hundreds of dealers in more than 40 countries, Reinke Manufacturing is the world's largest privately held manufacturer of center pivot and lateral move irrigation systems. Family-owned since 1954 and headquartered in Deshler, Neb., Reinke develops products and technology designed to increase agriculture production while providing labor savings and environmental efficiencies. Reinke is a continued leader in industry advancements as the first to incorporate GPS, satellite-based communications, and touchscreen panel capabilities into mechanized irrigation system management. For more information, visit Reinke.com or call 402-365-7251.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3278393a-09fa-44c8-b0bf-0a7f624147b6